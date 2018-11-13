Digital Trends
Mobile

Our favorite Nokia 7.1 tips and tricks

Master your new Nokia 7.1 with our favorite tips and tricks

Steven Winkelman
By

After releasing six new smartphones at Mobile World Congress in early 2018, HMD is closing out the year with another spectacular smartphone. The Nokia 7.1 has just about everything you could ever hope for in a budget phone, and looks good to boot.

If you’ve managed to get your hands on this gorgeous new smartphone, we’ve got your back. Here are a few of our favorite Nokia 7.1 tips and tricks to get you started with your new phone.

How to turn on adaptive brightness

Ever find your phone’s display to be far too bright at night? The Nokia 7.1 has a feature that can help. It’s called Adaptive Brightness, and it assesses the ambient light in your surroundings to make adjustments to the screen’s illumination.

If you want to enable Adaptive Brightness, just head to Settings > Display > Adaptive brightness. Toggle on the Adaptive brightness slider. Once Adaptive Brightness is enabled, you can help it learn your preferences by manually adjusting the brightness on your phone; just swipe from the top of the display with two fingers to access the brightness slider.

How to set up the blue light filter

Smartphones not only have deleterious effects on concentration, but they can also interfere with your sleep. Smartphone displays emit blue light that can inhibit the production of melatonin. Fortunately, the Nokia 7.1 and many other smartphones have a blue light filter to limit your exposure.

To set up the blue light filter on the Nokia 7.1 go to Settings > Display > Night Light.  Tap Schedule and select Turns on at custom time if you’d like to create your own schedule, or Turns on from sunset to sunrise if you’d like to use time zone settings from your phone. When the feature is active, or you create a custom schedule, you’ll be able to adjust the intensity of the effect by using the Intensity slider.

How to conserve battery

For a budget phone, the Nokia 7.1 is just about perfect. One fault, however, is the phone’s battery: It can barely get you through a day. You’ll definitely want to take some proactive measures to preserve your battery life.

The easiest way to extend your battery life is simply by turning on the Battery Saver feature. To do so, head to Settings > Battery and tap Battery saver. Tap the toggle next to Off to enable the feature, and use the slider below to adjust when the feature will activate.

How to configure dual SIMs

While the use of dual SIM phones has yet to become common in the U.S., many parts of the world use different SIMs for calls and data. If you live in one of these countries, or if you’re traveling in the near future, you may want to learn a little more about the Nokia 7.1’s Dual SIM feature.

If you want to take advantage of the Dual SIM feature on the Nokia 7.1, go to Settings > Network  & Internet. From here you can toggle on SIMs manually by using the corresponding slider, or you can set up your preferred SIM for calls, data, and text messages by tapping each option and assigning the appropriate SIM.

How to use the fingerprint sensor to see notifications

Did you know your fingerprint sensor can do more than unlock your phone? You can actually enable a gesture that allows you to swipe the fingerprint sensor to quickly see your notifications.

Ready to easily see your notifications? Head to Settings > System > Gestures and tap Swipe fingerprint for notifications to enable the feature.

How to create a Do Not Disturb schedule

It’s no secret lots of people are overusing their smartphones. If you feel like you’d like to have a little time away from your phone, you may want to set up a Do Not Disturb schedule to limit calls and notifications.

To set the schedule, head to Settings > Sound > Do Not Disturb preferences. Three rules will appear. Tap on each rule to customize when the Do Not Disturb becomes active. You can also tap the + icon to create additional event and time rules.

How to enable Enhanced HDR10 Display

Budget phone or not, the Nokia 7.1 has a stunning 5.84-inch display. But did you know you can make the screen even more vibrant with a simple settings change? With Enhanced HDR10 Display, you can easily enhance the contrast and improve sharpness on the 7.1’s screen.

To enable Enhanced HDR10 Display, go to Settings > Display > Advanced > Enhanced HDR10 Display and toggle on the slider under the image.

How to disable Google Now

Most people love Google Now. It provides you with curated news and all kinds of other features to get you through the day. But if you prefer a more minimal smartphone experience, it can be annoying.

Luckily, there’s a way to disable Google Now. Simply long tap on the home screen and select Home settings, then toggle off the slider next to Show Google App. If you really aren’t a fan of clutter, you can toggle off the App Suggestions slider as well.

How to use Bothie Mode

For a budget phone, the Nokia 7.1 has quite the capable camera. In addition to taking great shots, it also has a special feature that allows you to take an image with the front and rear cameras simultaneously. The feature is called Dual Sight, though it’s more commonly referred to as Bothie mode.

To use Dual Sight, tap on the icon that looks like a person inside a white square. Three options will appear: Dual shows images from both cameras sitting atop each other vertically, while P-I-P is the picture-in-picture effect. Single returns to a single image in the viewfinder.

You can also make adjustments to Dual Sight. If you want to swap views in the viewfinder, you can tap the Selector (1|2) icon to the right of the Dual Sight icon. Finally, you can also adjust the size of each individual image by dragging the bar that sits between the two views in the viewfinder.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Android games currently available (November 2018)
Up Next

HTC Vive vs. Vive Pro
Product Review

The $350 Nokia 7.1 sets a new standard for budget phones

The Nokia 7.1 is a nearly perfect budget phone. With a solid camera, a great screen, good performance, and excellent build quality, you’ll be amazed that you don’t have to pay more.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

On a budget? We found the best affordable smartphones you can buy

Here are the best cheap phones for anyone working with a tight budget, whether you're a fan of stock Android or marathon battery life. Find out what you can get for under $500 or far, far less as we round up the best budget smartphones.
Posted By Simon Hill
iPhone XS review
Mobile

We tried all the latest and greatest smartphones to find the best of 2018

Smartphones are perhaps the most important and personal piece of tech on the planet. That’s why it’s important to pick the best phone for your individual needs. Here are the best smartphones you can buy.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
samsung w2019 high end flip phone unveiled
Mobile

Samsung made a $2,700 flip phone with the brains of a smartphone

The Samsung W2019 is a high-end flip phone that comes with flagship specifications such as 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845. The device features a pair of S-AMOLED displays, a dual rear camera setup, and an eye-popping price tag.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Hauwei Mate 20 Pro
Mobile

Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and Huawei face off in an Android battle royale

The good news is that there are some great options in the Android smartphone market right now. The bad news is that too much choice makes it tough to decide. We compare the Pixel 3 XL, the Galaxy Note 9, the OnePlus 6T, and the Mate 20 Pro.
Posted By Simon Hill
asus rog phone review feat
Product Review

It's so fast it has a clip-on fan. But the Asus ROG phone isn't just for gamers

Is a gaming smartphone only something a mobile gamer should consider buying? In the case of the Asus ROG Phone, the good news is the device is so capable, and a genuinely impressive all-rounder, that everyone should take a closer look…
Posted By Andy Boxall
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Apple to boost its Amazon presence with listings for iPhones, iPads, and more

Apple is about to start offering more of its kit on Amazon. The tech giant currently only has very limited listings on the shopping site, but the deal will see the arrival of the latest iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with this list of the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Gboard
Mobile

Google’s Gboard now uses A.I. to recommend GIFs based on your conversation

Google is bringing a new feature to Gboard that should make it better for those that regularly use GIFs and stickers. The feature essentially uses A.I. to recommend GIFs and stickers based on your conversation.
Posted By Christian de Looper
cloudflare 1111 dns resolver apps
Computing

Cloudflare’s privacy-enhancing 1.1.1.1 DNS service comes to iOS and Android

Cloudflare's 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver service has been ported to mobile devices, and now anyone with an Android or iOS device can download it for free to take advantage of its speed and privacy-boosting features.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lg v30 amazon early black friday deals phone
Deals

The LG V30+ gets a huge price cut on Amazon, today only

Though Amazon early Black Friday deals began at the start of November, the discounts are only just now starting to get good. Today only, Amazon is offering a whopping 40 percent off the unlocked LG V30+.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best iPhone apps
Mobile

These 100 best iPhone apps will turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the world, and we want to bring out the best in yours. Behold our comprehensive list of the best iPhone apps, from time-saving productivity tools to fun apps you won’t be able to put down.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
dell xps 13 2018 screen hero2
Computing

Our favorite Windows apps will help you get the most out of your new PC

Not sure what apps you should be downloading for your newfangled Windows device? Here are the best Windows apps, whether you need something to speed up your machine or access your Netflix queue. Check out our categories and favorite picks.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma