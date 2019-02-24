Share

Gone are the days when Nokia was a forgotten legend. These days, the Nokia brand is alive and well — thanks to devices like the 4, Nokia 6, Nokia 8, and the new Nokia 9 PureView. The new device boasts things like great specs, a whopping five camera lenses, and a sleek and stylish design.

There are plenty of reasons you might want to buy the Nokia 9 PureView — but perhaps the most notable is the fact that it offers five camera sensors, which offer a total of 240 megapixels of data. That’s pretty impressive.

Of course, given the fact that the Nokia 9 PureView is such an interesting phone, you might be wondering how you can get your hands on the device for yourself. Here’s everything you need to know about pricing and availability of the Nokia 9 PureView.

Unlocked

While flagship phones can range well into the thousands of dollars these days, the Nokia 9 PureView is far more affordable. That makes sense — while the phone does offer what can be considered flagship specs, the specs are a little dated next to really new phones thanks to things like the Snapdragon 845 processor.

If you’re interested in buying the Nokia 9 PureView for yourself, you’ll be able to get it for $700, which isn’t bad at all. Unfortunately, while the $700 price tag was relayed to us by Nokia in U.S. dollars, that’s not necessarily a confirmation that the phone will be available in the U.S. In Europe, it’ll come at 600 euros. Nokia has confirmed that the phone will be available in select markets in March — though exact availability has yet to be revealed.

Unfortunately, the Nokia 9 PureView is technically a limited-edition phone — and HMD Global will only be manufacturing a select number of the phones. Not only that, but it will only be available in midnight blue. Since the phone is limited-edition, when it runs out of stock, you won’t be able to buy the device any more.

Carriers

Considering the fact that availability of the Nokia 9 PureView hasn’t been announced yet, we have yet to find out if carriers in the U.S. will offer the new phone. If they turn out to, we’ll update this story.