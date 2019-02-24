Digital Trends
Mobile

Here’s where you can buy the new Nokia 9 PureView

Christian de Looper
By

Gone are the days when Nokia was a forgotten legend. These days, the Nokia brand is alive and well — thanks to devices like the 4, Nokia 6, Nokia 8, and the new Nokia 9 PureView. The new device boasts things like great specs, a whopping five camera lenses, and a sleek and stylish design.

There are plenty of reasons you might want to buy the Nokia 9 PureView — but perhaps the most notable is the fact that it offers five camera sensors, which offer a total of 240 megapixels of data. That’s pretty impressive.

Of course, given the fact that the Nokia 9 PureView is such an interesting phone, you might be wondering how you can get your hands on the device for yourself. Here’s everything you need to know about pricing and availability of the Nokia 9 PureView.

Unlocked

While flagship phones can range well into the thousands of dollars these days, the Nokia 9 PureView is far more affordable. That makes sense — while the phone does offer what can be considered flagship specs, the specs are a little dated next to really new phones thanks to things like the Snapdragon 845 processor.

If you’re interested in buying the Nokia 9 PureView for yourself, you’ll be able to get it for $700, which isn’t bad at all. Unfortunately, while the $700 price tag was relayed to us by Nokia in U.S. dollars, that’s not necessarily a confirmation that the phone will be available in the U.S. In Europe, it’ll come at 600 euros. Nokia has confirmed that the phone will be available in select markets in March — though exact availability has yet to be revealed.

Unfortunately, the Nokia 9 PureView is technically a limited-edition phone — and HMD Global will only be manufacturing a select number of the phones. Not only that, but it will only be available in midnight blue. Since the phone is limited-edition, when it runs out of stock, you won’t be able to buy the device any more.

Carriers

Considering the fact that availability of the Nokia 9 PureView hasn’t been announced yet, we have yet to find out if carriers in the U.S. will offer the new phone. If they turn out to, we’ll update this story.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Limited-edition Nokia 9 PureView, a stunner with 5 cameras, will come to the U.S.
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Product Review

With 5 cameras, the Nokia 9 PureView is designed to be a photographer's sidekick

HMD Global has announced a slew of phones at MWC 2019, but the spotlight is on the five-camera Nokia 9 PureView. The five cameras on the back work in unison to deliver one supremely detailed image.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
HMD Global MWC 2019
Mobile

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 210 hands-on review

HMD's Nokia 9 PureView smartphone, which has five camera lenses on the back, may have stolen the show at Mobile World Congress 2019, but the company also announced four other phones -- all of which cost under $200.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

Nokia 9 PureView vs. iPhone XR: Can HMD Global take on Apple?

The Nokia 9 PureView comes with an amazing penta-lens camera suite and some powerful flagship specs -- but can it take down a smartphone veteran? We put it against the iPhone XR to find out which phone is better for you.
Posted By Mark Jansen
blackberry keytwo news and rumors key2 red main
Android

MWC 2019: The Key2 Red Edition adds drama to BlackBerry's phone

BlackBerry's Key2 is likely to be the best keyboard-equipped phone in 2019, with a modern look, some powerful specs, and totally revamped features. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
tcl folding phones mwc 2019 foldaphone featured
Mobile

Wrap it or bend it. TCL’s foldable concept phones can put a screen in any format

TCL has taken to MWC 2019 to show off its new DragonHinge for foldable phones, as well as some new budget offerings from Alcatel, and a brand-new and bold red variant for the BlackBerry Key2.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

What we like and what we don’t like about the Nokia 9 PureView

HMD Global’s latest high-end phone is a showcase of camera technology, because the company has partnered with Light to build a 5-camera array on the limited edition Nokia 9 smartphone. There’s a lot to like, but we have gripes too.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
LG G8 ThinQ
Product Review

LG G8’s gimmicky hands-free controls are also its best party trick

LG’s new phone is somewhat similar to its 2018 LG G7 ThinQ, but with beefed up specs, as well as a new front camera system called Z Camera. It lets you use your hand to control the phone by hovering over it.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Mobile

The LG G8 ThinQ lets you unlock your phone with the vein pattern in your hand

At Mobile World Congress 2019, LG finally took the wraps off of the LG G8 ThinQ, the company's latest and greatest flagship phone. The device features an edge-to-edge display, upgraded specs, and what LG calls the Z Camera.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
LG V40 ThinQ Review
Mobile

LG’s V50 ThinQ is a different take on the folding phone, and it supports 5G

LG has a habit of releasing too many phones. Following on the heels of the V40 ThinQ, the company has now unveiled the LG V50 ThinQ. There's 5G support, as well as an accessory that turns it into a foldable phone.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Mobile

Xiaomi's Mi Mix 3 gets blazing 5G speeds, for a price you can afford

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has a massive screen, a slide-up camera, up to 10GB of RAM, and even a wireless charger. The latest version has a 5G connection too. Here's everything you need to know about the Mi Mix 3.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
facebook stories on desktop tested sign
Mobile

Facebook to shut down Onavo app that harvested user data for market research

Facebook is shutting down the Onavo VPN app, amid the latest privacy scandal that involves the social network. Onavo was framed as an app that kept user traffic safe, but it also harvested data that was collected by Facebook.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nokia 4.2
Mobile

As Android’s nav bar fades, dedicated Google Assistant buttons are on the rise

A lot of new Android phones are going to come with a dedicated hardware button to access the Google Assistant, instead of using the home button on the navigation bar. It's to keep up with the increasing gesture navigation systems.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
lenovo tab v7 news main
Mobile

Lenovo revives phablets from the dead with the 6.95-inch Tab V7 smartphone

Ever wish you could have the large screen of a tablet with all the capabilities of a smartphone? Lenovo is releasing the Lenovo Tab V7 -- a smartphone with a massive 6.95-inch display and dual front-facing speakers.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 front full
Deals

Amazon hacks $79 off the price of the newest 2018 Apple iPad

When it comes to tablets, the iPad is pretty much king. Which is why we always get excited when we see a great deal on one of the newer models. You can pick up a 2018 Apple iPad for as low as $250 on Amazon right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen