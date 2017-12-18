Could Nokia be planning a new QWERTY keyboard phone?

As first spotted by Nokia enthusiast website Nokia Power User, a new Nokia smartphone was recently approved by the FCC. Named TA-1047 in the documentation, details on the possible handset are sparse, but it is rumored the device will be dual-SIM, and will have a diagonal measurement of 5.5-inches, and dimensions of 133 x 68 mm (5.23 x 2.67 inches), making it smaller than the budget-friendly Nokia 2.

While rumors are still circulating about the Nokia 9 and an upcoming reboot of the Nokia 6, this seems to be a different device that isn’t headed for the U.S. market. Nokia Power User revealed that an uncredited leaker had information the TA-1047 would be a smaller smartphone with a full QWERTY keyboard; more akin to an old-school BlackBerry than an modern Nokia smartphone.

The news is entirely uncredited, as mentioned, so it’s certainly not worth betting the farm on it just yet. However, if NPU’s leaker is correct, then the phone would feature a 3.3-inch, 480×480 resolution display, be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 230, and be running an operating system referred to as “Kai OS.” Whether this OS will be a re-skinned version of Android or Nokia’s own OS will remain to be seen, but it might be worth considering that Kai OS could be a modified version of the Series 30+ OS seen on the 2017 Nokia 3310. Given Nokia has run stock Android on most of its recent smartphones (and considering the recent launch of Android Oreo Go), it seems more likely this device will be running a custom OS.

Other rumors from GizChina have floated the idea this could be the long-awaited 4G model of the 2017 Nokia 3310, and highlight the TA-1047’s Wi-Fi and 4G connections as being perfect for an upgraded Nokia 3310. GizChina also agrees that this model will not see sales in U.S. markets.

With BlackBerry having brought back the QWERTY keyboard-equipped phone with its KeyONE, might we be seeing a resurgence in the market? It’s unlikely, but if the leaks are correct that the TA-1047 will come equipped with a full physical keyboard and lower-end specifications, then this phone could be filling in an otherwise unknown hole at the budget end of the market for such a device.