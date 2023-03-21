Tired of your wireless charger making its own way around the desk or bedside table? The way lightweight pads can slip around, seemingly with a will of their own, can be frustrating. That’s why you need Nomad’s new Stand One.

This metal and glass MagSafe charger weighs 613 grams, or just over 1 pound. It’s unlikely to shift about without quite a lot of encouragement. It’s likely a bit overkill, but is there anything really wrong with that?

Related Videos

The Stand One’s hefty weight comes from the solid metal body and from the glass top section. Its sturdiness makes it durable as well as safe. It’s a companion product to Nomad’s Base One, which lays flat on a surface, while the Stand One has an upright position angled to 21 degrees so you can see the phone’s screen more easily.

The MagSafe puck attached to the upper section allows you to securely mount your phone in portrait or landscape orientation. It’ll be fine without a case, but as with most MagSafe products, the extra grip that comes from using a MagSafe-compatible case will help it stay in place. It’s a Made for iPhone product and provides wireless charging at up to 15W for your MagSafe-compatible iPhone — such as the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro.

Previous Next 1 of 3

A 2-meter USB Type-C cable has been integrated into the Stand One, but it does not come with a charging block. To get the full 15W experience, you have to use a 20W adaptor, so do consider that before buying it. If you use an adaptor that isn’t powerful enough, the Stand One may not charge your phone at all.

Nomad makes the Stand One in either silver or carbide finishes, much like the Base One, and it costs $110. You can order one today from Nomad’s online store. If that’s a little too pricey, then we have a selection of other iPhone chargers for you right here.

Editors' Recommendations