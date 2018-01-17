Samsung unveils special Note 8 for PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games

Samsung has unveiled a new special edition of the Galaxy Note 8 phablet, themed around the upcoming Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Samsung will be supplying 4,000 of the special Note 8s to all Olympians, IOC, and POCOG staff, with the Korean company hoping that the Note 8’s massive 6.3-inch screen, and included S Pen will allow everyone involved in the Olympic Games to “do bigger things,, and the incredible dual-sensor camera will help all of the athletes and workers involved in the games document this incredible portion of their lives.

The new design celebrates the Winter Olympics with an all-new shiny white glass back overlaid with the Olympic logo: five interconnected gold rings that symbolize the unity of the five continents, the world, and the Olympic Torch. A collection of PyeongChang 2018-themed wallpapers will also be included, and each device will also have pre-installed Olympic apps that Samsung hopes will be useful to each of the recipients of the special Note 8s.

“We’re proud to provide the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition to all athletes in an effort to help them to stay connected, capture and share one of the most memorable moments of their lives”

– Samsung CMO and Executive Vice President, Younghee Lee.

The Paralympians taking part in the Winter Paralympic Games haven’t been left out, either, and Samsung will also be supplying all of them with the same Note 8 special edition, with the addition of special Paralympics-themed case to commemorate the role that smart devices have played in assisting those with disabilities.

This isn’t the first time that Samsung has gotten involved in the Olympic Games. The company began sponsoring the games way back in 1988 when it entered as a local sponsor during the Seoul Olympic Games. Since then, Samsung became the Worldwide Olympic Partner in the Wireless Communications Equipment category at the Nagano Winter Games in 1998, and handed out over 12,000 special edition Galaxy S7 Edge devices to Olympians during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. The company has also sponsored the Paralympic Games since the Winter Vancouver Olympics in 2010, becoming a World Paralympic Partner.

These units will not be available to the public, being exclusively made for members of the Olympic and Paralympic family, but with Samsung also involved in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, you can be sure it has something planned for those games as well — so if you want to get your hands on a special Samsung device, it’s best to hit the track.