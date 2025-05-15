 Skip to main content
Nothing 2 owners treated to new features in free update

By
Nothing OS 2.0 on the Nothing Phone 2.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you’re a Nothing Phone 2 user, the company has some news for you. In its latest X post, the company announced the latest update for its current flagship. And yes, the new goodies are significant.

The May OS update for your Phone 2 is designed to invigorate your daily interactions and ensure a consistently fresh and fluid experience. This update also introduces several key features and enhancements to bolster privacy, simplify media access, and refine overall system performance.

A notable addition is Privacy Space, accessible with a simple rightward swipe within your app drawer. This dedicated area allows you to safeguard sensitive applications and data, providing an extra layer of security. Furthermore, you can now set distinct passwords for the standard App Locker and the newly implemented Privacy Space for enhanced control.

Complementing this focus on privacy is the introduction of Nothing Gallery, an intuitively designed application that offers a seamless and elegant way to view and manage your photos and videos. For users who prefer a quieter unlocking experience, a new toggle has been added within the Settings menu, allowing you to disable the touch feedback vibration associated with face unlock on the lock screen.

Beyond these new features, this update also brings other improvements focused on optimizing the core user experience. The Launcher animations have been refined for smoother and more responsive app launches. Stability has been prioritized with enhancements to both cellular network connections and overall WiFi and system performance. Additionally, the accessibility experience for the Status Bar and Notification Centre has been improved, making navigation and information access more user-friendly.

Finally, this update includes May’s latest Android security patch, ensuring your device is protected with the most up-to-date defenses against potential threats.

The latest OS update for Nothing is currently rolling out to users. You can find it at Settings > System > System updates > Download and Install when available.

It’s shaping up to be a busy year for Nothing, which is expected to announce the Nothing 3 in the coming week. Recently touted by the Nothing CEO as the company’s first “true flagship,” the new phone will be the fourth one released by the company in 2025. Prior phones released this year have included the Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, and CMF Phone 2 Pro.

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.

