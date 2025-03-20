 Skip to main content
Nothing 3a Pro pre-orders are delayed, here’s when they will arrive

The back of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, with the Glyph Lights active.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There’s disappointing news if you pre-ordered a Nothing 3a Pro and expected it to arrive next week. According to Android Police, Nothing has informed customers that their orders will be delayed and will arrive “a little later than expected.” Instead of March 25, the first Nothing 3a Pro shipments will arrive on Tuesday, April 15. Additionally, anyone who received an automated email stating their device is being shipped should ignore it.

At least for now, this delay only applies to pre-orders made in Europe, specifically the gray variant. The black model is expected to ship starting on March 31.

It isn’t clear whether this delay extends to the U.S. Here, Nothing is no longer accepting pre-orders for the device due to high demand.

The Nothing 3a Pro was announced at MWC earlier this month alongside the regular Nothing 3a. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, three cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

This new Pro model builds on Nothing’s signature transparent design, showcasing internal components and incorporating the Glyph Interface, which uses LED lights for notifications and other functions. Key features include a vibrant AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and a capable camera system featuring a high-megapixel primary sensor. The Pro version of the 3a series enhances the camera system by adding a periscope-style zoom lens.

Its Nothing OS aims to provide a clean and intuitive user experience, emphasizing simplicity and customization. The device also prioritizes battery life and fast charging, making it a competitive option for those seeking a stylish and functional smartphone without the flagship price tag.

Look at our Nothing 3a Pro review for more information on the new handset.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
