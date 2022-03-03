  1. Mobile

Carl Pei’s Nothing phone might arrive as soon as April

Prakhar Khanna
By

Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, recently teased the arrival of a new Android smartphone. Now, according to a new report from TechCrunch, the Nothing smartphone could be announced in April.

Citing a “source close to the company,” the publication claims that Pei has been showing off prototypes of the first Nothing phone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. TechCrunch also claimed to have viewed a photo of one such meeting with Qualcomm’s chief executive. Nothing has been prepping to launch its first smartphone for over a year, through moves such as acquiring Essential, a smartphone startup that shut down in 2020 amid multiple controversies, and partnering up with Qualcomm in 2021.

As of now, details regarding the Nothing phone are scarce. However, it is being reported that the upcoming smartphone will share a similar design language and “elements of transparency” seen in Nothing’s Ear 1 earbuds, which have seen fair success with 400,000 shipments as of late January.

With Pei having the experience of launching a new device and growing OnePlus over the years, we expect the Nothing phone to have a few surprises up its sleeve. While the company is just a year old, developing an Android phone shouldn’t be a problem for the ex-OnePlus executive’s company.

We also expect the Nothing phone to have some of the minimalist design elements we saw in the Essential Phone. Internally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 seems like a sure bet for Nothing’s first smartphone. However, it is too soon to say or speculate anything about the cameras, but we think it will have at least one of the ultrawide-angle or telephoto lenses alongside the primary camera. You can expect to hear more details of the Nothing phone as we head toward the launch timeline.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus hands-on: A potent pair

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 being held up with the lock screen showing.

New iPad Air and iPhone SE are likely coming on March 8

Apple iPad Air 2020.

Nomad Base One MagSafe charger hands-on: Beautiful, pricey

Nomad Base One charger.

Apple ‘Peek performance’ spring event: M2, iPhone SE, and more

Apple's Tim Cook at an Apple event

Best free apps for parents for iOS and Android

Image of family holding the Nokia G300.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Best Powerbeats Pro deals for March 2022

samsung galaxy buds jabra elite 65t powerbeats pro true wireless earbuds amazon deals feat 768x479 c

Animal Crossing: New Horizons bug guide for March 2022

Holding net in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Best Beats Headphones Deals for March 2022

Glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats 4

Best Sony headphone deals for March 2022

A man wearing the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones.

The best web browsers for 2022

Lenovo IdeaPad 530S

How to enable hands-free voice search in Google Chrome

Testing Super Device, Huawei’s ‘pain-free’ multidevice link

Huawei MateBook E connections.