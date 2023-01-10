 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Nothing Phone 1 has finally launched in the U.S. — kind of

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

The Nothing Phone 1 launched globally last year with vague promises of a future U.S. release, but now Nothing fans don’t have to wait any longer for the smartphone to make its way stateside. Soft-launching through a “Beta Membership,” the Nothing Phone 1 is finally available for Americans who are willing to be a part of Nothing’s test program before it officially launches with retailers later in 2023.

While it’s certainly exciting for the Nothing Phone 1 to be making its way to the U.S., the release and branding of the membership program are a little odd. It gives fans the opportunity to try out the phone and test Nothing OS 1.5, which is based on Android 13 and represents a major update from Nothing OS 1.0’s Android 12 foundation. If you want in, you need to pay $299.

Nothing Phone 1 with the Nothing Ear 1 headphones.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

That’s definitely a steal for the Nothing Phone 1 since it’s sold for roughly $399 overseas, but basing a public beta test for Nothing OS 1.5 in the U.S. before the Phone 1 is even available from retailers here feels a little backward.

Related

That’s not to say that the Nothing Phone 1 isn’t worth investing in to be a tester, but the details surrounding the soft launch are peculiar. Those who pay for the membership are given plenty for their money, most notably a black version of the Nothing Phone 1 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, so it’s hard to see a downside for anyone who’s been eager to get their hands on the smartphone.

US, we have something special just for you.

Experience Phone (1) with our Nothing Beta Membership. You&#39;ll receive a Phone (1) to test Nothing OS 1.5, powered by Android 13. And the opportunity to claim a Nothing Community Black Dot.

Learn more here: https://t.co/yVwcLADrNH pic.twitter.com/YPsxqHS6p9

&mdash; Nothing (@nothing) January 10, 2023

In addition to the phone itself, beta testers will also get a Nothing Community Black Dot NFT, as well as a whole laundry list of excellent features coming with the Nothing OS 1.5 beta, including things like improved app loading speeds, UI redesigns, and a self-repair system that helps keep the phone in top shape.

Nothing points out that the beta software is still subject to change, as is the case with all beta software, but that the Nothing Phone 1’s design has been finalized. It’s worth taking note, however, that since the Phone 1 still hasn’t officially launched in the U.S., those who are opting into the beta test may face some struggles with adding the phone to their preferred carrier network.

It’s exciting that the Nothing Phone 1 is finally launching in the U.S. after a fair amount of radio silence from Nothing, but fans who are waiting for the official U.S. launch will need to wait even longer as the beta test is going to last through June 30, according to an FAQ page. This means that we can likely expect the Nothing Phone 1 to start showing up in U.S.-based retailers in the second half of 2023.

You can sign up now to join Nothing’s Beta Membership.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Why the Apple Card remains my favorite credit card in 2023
Apple Card held in hand
The best and coolest tablets we’ve seen at CES 2023
Holding the Lenovo Tab Extreme.
The best smartphones at CES 2023
thinkphone by motorola news announce ces 2023
At CES 2023, it’s not the software that’s killing Android smartwatches
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Montblanc Summit 5.
CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist
The Citizen CZ Smart Casual with mesh bracelets.
The best Android phones in 2023: S22 Ultra, Pixel 7, and more
The S22 Ultra in nature.
The quirkiest and most unusual mobile tech at CES 2023
L'Oreal Hapta makeup applicator held in a person's hand.
Tablets at CES 2023 are beating the iPad in big and unexpected ways
Holding the Lenovo Smart Paper.
The Pixel 7’s latest problem? Randomly shattering cameras
Photo of a Pixel 7 with shattered glass over the rear camera.
How to share Kindle books with family and friends
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite next to the Kindle Scribe.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $400 off — No trade-in needed
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
CES 2023: How these smart glasses are giving people their vision back
Woman wearing eSight 4, crossing a road.