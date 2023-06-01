 Skip to main content
These 3 things were just confirmed for the Nothing Phone 2

Every time we hear new details about the Nothing Phone 2, it becomes that much more enticing. Now, a recent tweet thread from the official Nothing Twitter account just confirmed three new and exciting features.

In an attempt to create more eco-friendly devices that are made using sustainable practices, Nothing announced several key details regarding the Nothing Phone 2’s production — from things like its recyclable aluminum frame to the company’s partnership with ASI and IRMA (two companies devoted to helping push sustainable practices in the mobile industry). Owners of the Nothing Phone 2 will feel the company’s devotion to sustainable practices in its firmware updates.

The Nothing Phone 2 will offer three years of Android updates and four years of security updates, meaning that the phone will be a viable option for a good long while after it launches later this year. With the constant launching of new smartphones, many phone owners feel the pressure to frequently be buying more devices. However, the promise of several years of support for the Nothing Phone 2 will help reduce that pressure on buyers while simultaneously reducing tech waste.

We’re committed to making beautiful products that you feel proud to own.

To sustain our efforts, we’ll continue to offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates. So Phone (2) can go further with you.

&mdash; Nothing (@nothing) May 31, 2023

It’s worth pointing out that it’s unclear exactly what Nothing Phone 2 owners will be able to expect from the promised three years of Android updates since Nothing phones run on Nothing OS, an offshoot of Android. Nonetheless, it’s still good to see Nothing stepping up and promising extended support.

The other major feature coming to the Nothing Phone 2 is a larger display. In the same thread where Nothing promised extended software support, the company also confirmed that the Phone 2’s display will be 0.15 inches bigger than that found on the Nothing Phone 1. While 0.15 inches might not seem like a lot at face value, users will likely feel the difference when the Nothing Phone 2 actually launches as the screen will be able to include more information and, hopefully, make even better use of its display space.

With the added size, the Nothing Phone 2’s display will be 6.7 inches, a size that’s on par with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. A screen that size certainly sounds nice, so we’re hopeful that Nothing is able to deliver on the rest of what it’s promising for its second flagship device.

