Nothing Phone 3 and Phone 3a: Everything we know so far

Nothing will launch a new device on March 4, this much seems certain. However, exactly what it will reveal on the day, or how many devices it will have in hand, is still unknown due to the extensive rumors and teases regarding the event. Here’s what we know so far.

March 4 event

Nothing did not release a major flagship phone in 2024, and instead updated its Phone 2 range with the Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus. Nothing founder Carl Pei confirmed the Nothing Phone 3 would arrive in 2025 and come with a new AI-powered home screen and other new software features.

In January 2025 Nothing announced an event for March 4, with the tagline Power in Perspective, on social media. An accompanying video showed what appears to be a triple camera system, complete with Nothing’s trademark Glyph lighting effect to highlight it. Nothing phones have so far come with two camera lenses.

A further official tease from Nothing repeats the March 4 date, but does so in a video of Pei where we see the camera zoom in from a distance, complete with a noticeable switch between lenses. Pundits are linking this with the upcoming phone having a telephoto camera, a first for the brand.

Nothing Phone 3, or 3a?

While we can be certain Nothing will launch a phone on March 4, it’s not clear what phone it will be. The Nothing Phone 3 seems like the logical name, but rumors about the specification of the phone have mentioned a Nothing Phone 3, a Nothing Phone 3a, and a Nothing Phone 3a Plus. It’s possible Nothing will launch more than one phone on March 4.

A spec list for the Nothing Phone 3a suggests it will have a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and a triple camera made up of two 50-megapixel cameras for main and telephoto duties, and an 8MP wide-angle camera. The early indication is all new Nothing phones will all use a Qualcomm processor, most likely the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.

Nothing will likely update its Nothing OS software to version 3.1, which will be based on Android 15 and contain the AI features Pei discussed in his 2024 video.

Big year for Nothing

It appears Nothing is ready for a big 2025, with the potential of multiple new phones hitting stores. In a leaked email said to be from Pei, the founder called the Phone 3 a “flagship,” and said it would be a “landmark smartphone launch” for the brand. The email also revealed the company’s camera and software development teams had expanded to help create the new device.

The March 4 event will take place during Mobile World Congress 2025, although it’s not known whether Nothing will host it in Barcelona, Spain with the rest of the mobile world, or at another location.