 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Nothing Phone 3 and Phone 3a: Everything we know so far

By
A person holding the Nothing Phone 2.
Taken with the iPhone 14 Pro Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Nothing will launch a new device on March 4, this much seems certain. However, exactly what it will reveal on the day, or how many devices it will have in hand, is still unknown due to the extensive rumors and teases regarding the event. Here’s what we know so far.

March 4 event

Nothing did not release a major flagship phone in 2024, and instead updated its Phone 2 range with the Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus. Nothing founder Carl Pei confirmed the Nothing Phone 3 would arrive in 2025 and come with a new AI-powered home screen and other new software features.

Recommended Videos

pic.twitter.com/9MmuzleJai

&mdash; Nothing (@nothing) January 28, 2025

Please enable Javascript to view this content

In January 2025 Nothing announced an event for March 4, with the tagline Power in Perspective, on social media. An accompanying video showed what appears to be a triple camera system, complete with Nothing’s trademark Glyph lighting effect to highlight it. Nothing phones have so far come with two camera lenses.

A further official tease from Nothing repeats the March 4 date, but does so in a video of Pei where we see the camera zoom in from a distance, complete with a noticeable switch between lenses. Pundits are linking this with the upcoming phone having a telephoto camera, a first for the brand.

Nothing Phone 3, or 3a?

A person holding the Nothing Phone 2a Plus.
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

While we can be certain Nothing will launch a phone on March 4, it’s not clear what phone it will be. The Nothing Phone 3 seems like the logical name, but rumors about the specification of the phone have mentioned a Nothing Phone 3, a Nothing Phone 3a, and a Nothing Phone 3a Plus. It’s possible Nothing will launch more than one phone on March 4.

A spec list for the Nothing Phone 3a suggests it will have a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and a triple camera made up of two 50-megapixel cameras for main and telephoto duties, and an 8MP wide-angle camera. The early indication is all new Nothing phones will all use a Qualcomm processor, most likely the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.

Nothing will likely update its Nothing OS software to version 3.1, which will be based on Android 15 and contain the AI features Pei discussed in his 2024 video.

Big year for Nothing

The Nothing Phone 2a's cameras.
Nothing Phone 2a Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It appears Nothing is ready for a big 2025, with the potential of multiple new phones hitting stores. In a leaked email said to be from Pei, the founder called the Phone 3 a “flagship,” and said it would be a “landmark smartphone launch” for the brand. The email also revealed the company’s camera and software development teams had expanded to help create the new device.

The March 4 event will take place during Mobile World Congress 2025, although it’s not known whether Nothing will host it in Barcelona, Spain with the rest of the mobile world, or at another location.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Another Nothing Phone can now download the Android 15 beta
The Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a, and Nothing Phone 2a Plus.

Nothing has been running an open beta of Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.0 for several of its devices, including the Nothing Phone 2, Phone 2a, and CMF Phone 1. But now, if you have a Nothing Phone 2a Plus, you can also get the Android 15 beta.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is a bit of a weird phone. It’s another phone in the trend of manufacturers releasing something that is “new-but-not-really,” because the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is mostly the same as the Nothing Phone 2a, but with a slight bump in specs.

Read more
I tried 4 of the best earbud and phone combos. Here’s which one you should use
The OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Buds Pro 3, Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel Buds 3, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max with Airpods Pro 2, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro.

When you buy a smartphone from Apple, Samsung, Google, or OnePlus, there’s always going to be the temptation to get a matching set of wireless earbuds to go along with it, as each manufacturer makes its own pair. But what exactly does it mean when you stay loyal to the brand, and is it worth it?

I’ve used the latest phones and earbuds from each manufacturer to find out. Here's what you need to know — and which pair is the best.
What have I tested?
(From left) OnePlus Buds Pro 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, and Apple AirPods Pro 2 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
iPhone 17: everything we know so far
iPhone 16 Pro Max next to the 16 Plus, 16 Pro and regular iPhone 16

It looks like 2025 will be a big year for Apple’s iPhone. Not only are we expecting an iPhone SE 4, but the iPhone 17 lineup will have some big changes, too. Coming off a particularly hot year with the iPhone 16 family, what changes and upgrades can we look forward to with the iPhone 17?

Here’s everything we know about the iPhone 17 series so far.
iPhone 17: possible release date

Read more