Nothing Phone 3 is the firm’s biggest swing at Apple and Samsung yet

The Nothing Phone 3 will officially be available in the US, as the company looks to take on the likes of the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 with a handset Nothing founder and CEO, Carl Pei, calls its “first true flagship smartphone”.

Those looking for an alternative smartphone option this year will be able to pick up the Phone 3 from Amazon and Nothing’s own website, reports TechCrunch.

Nothing has broadened carrier support for the Phone 3, with the AT&T and T-Mobile networks on 4G and 5G working out the box, making it a far more attractive proposition for North American buyers.

Previous Nothing handsets have had limited connectivity support in the US, and bar the Nothing Phone 2, you previously had to sign up to the firm’s beta program to purchase a device in America – which meant minimal aftercare support.

This time though, Nothing is focusing more on the North American market, as it’s also struck a deal with Best Buy to stock its products in Canada.

“We have always said we are building for the long term, and now we’re ready to take that next step in the US. Phone 3 is not just another launch,” Pei explained. “It is a signal of where we are as a company.”

Who’s hungry?

Pei revealed that Nothing is looking to disrupt the incumbent manufacturers in the US, saying “this is the right product, and the right moment, to start scaling in North America.

“The smartphone market in the U.S. is dominated by two players, but a lot of people are hungry for something different.”

Exactly how many people are hungry for a smartphone from a less recognised brand remains to be seen, but Nothing’s design philosophy is helping its products stand out in a market where bland rectangles have become the norm, save for some absurdly sized camera bumps.

Nothing isn’t pulling any punches, which is to be expected as founder Pei has always been bullish when prompting new devices, dating back to his time at OnePlus and that firm’s ‘Never Settle’ mantra and ‘Flagship Killer’ slogan.

I’ve no doubt that Pei’s challenger mentality will attract consumers to the new device, with the promise of the Nothing Phone 3 being built with “premium materials” as well as that ” first true flagship”.

However, will that be enough to tempt Android and iPhone users away from their current phone to a new device we already know will cost almost $1000?

The hype cycle

Master of the hype cycle, we’ve been drip-fed hints and teasers in recent weeks as the firm builds up to its July 1 unveiling for not only the Nothing Phone 3, but also its first set of over-ear headphones imaginatively named – yep, you’ve guessed it – Headphones 1.

We’ve been teased the price (as mentioned above), been given glimpses of the design, and told about the premium materials which have been used in the construction of the Phone 3.

We’ve been waiting two years for firm’s next flagship as well, with the Nothing Phone 2 having arrived in 2023. While we praised its design, screen, performance and cameras in our review, and highly recommended it for its bang-for-buck features, this wasn’t a phone to challenge the very best.

What we’re seeing with Phone 3 is a little different. Nothing is really pushing the premium narrative, setting itself up for a showdown against Apple, Samsung and Google.

It’s inviting the comparisons to be made, which is risky – but if the Nothing Phone 3 truly delivers on the promises, it might be the shot-in-the-arm the smartphone market desperately needs. Roll on July 1.