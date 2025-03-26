Nothing wants your help to design a unique Nothing Phone 3a

Have you looked at the Nothing Phone 3a and thought, “I wish it looked different,” or that it came with a unique accessory? Nothing is giving you the chance to make your dreams for the phone a reality with the launch of its second Community Edition Project, where you get to design your ultimate Nothing Phone 3a.

It’s the second such initiative from the brand, with the first Community Edition phone based on the Nothing Phone 2a launching in October 2024. The special glow in the dark device had custom wallpaper and unique packaging, all designed by members of Nothing’s passionate community of fans. Only 1,000 Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition phones were produced, and it sold out in 15 minutes.

Nothing is changing things slightly for the 2025 Community Edition Project. This time, in addition to developing a fresh new look for the phone, its software and wallpaper, plus the packaging and marketing campaign, Nothing also wants its fans to imagine an, “exclusive collectable or accessory” to go with the phone.

For the first Community Edition phone, Nothing staggered the entries for each category, but this time it’s accepting them all at once. It says this will allow for more collaboration between category winners, and will help streamline working together with Nothing’s own team to produce the final design. It should also speed up the whole process, as it took many months for the last project to reach its conclusion. In addition to seeing your winning design become reality, winners will also receive 1,000 British pounds (about $1,291) in prize money.

The campaign will run from March 26 to April 23, and will again culminate in the final design being produced and sold. In the accompanying video, it’s confirmed there will be a full launch event for the 2025 Community Edition Project phone too. Nothing continues to come up with different, exciting, and unusual ways to engage with its audience, and recognizes the value in collaboration. The Community Edition Project is open now, and you can learn more about how to submit your ideas by visiting Nothing’s website.