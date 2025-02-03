 Skip to main content
Nothing’s next phone may borrow this top iPhone features

By
The Nothing Phone 2a Plus's camera and Glyph Interface lights.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

In its normal fashion, Nothing has been everything except clear with its teasers about the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a, and now a new rumor suggests it might borrow one of the iPhone’s best features. So far, Nothing has confirmed only that the Phone 3a is on the way and that more will be revealed at its March 4 conference, and the latest teaser post only adds to the mystery.

The shared image depicts a button on the side of the phone beneath the power button. For reference, Nothing has always kept its power button and volume rockers on opposite sides of the handset. Unless the Nothing Phone 3a is undergoing a massive design change, the picture indicates a new button is coming with this latest release, and many fans suspect it is a dedicated camera shutter button.

Your second memory, one click away.

Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/FHhAgzSZBz

&mdash; Nothing (@nothing) February 3, 2025

Of course, the caption does lend a bit of credence to that theory. “Your second memory, one click away. Power in perspective.” The use of “perspective” would fit the camera button idea, and if it’s correct, this button could be used to do everything from opening the camera app to snapping a photo.

A few weeks ago, Nothing shared another teaser post with a Pokémon on it, although what exactly that means isn’t quite clear. Some fans believe it can be an indicator of a model number, while others think it was nothing more than a ploy to generate hype and excitement for the next release. Nothing is holding a press conference on March 4 at the Mobile World Congress event where it will reveal all the details you’ve been waiting for, including specs, battery capacity, and much more.

There are still a lot of information we don’t know about this next phone, but stay tuned here and we’ll update you as we find out more.

