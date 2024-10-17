October 21 will be a big day for Samsung foldables

Yesterday, we published a story speculating on the exact launch date for the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. That story suggested the date wouldn’t be October 18 as we had previously believed, but perhaps October 25. As it turns out, both were wrong. Samsung released a video confirming the official launch date of its latest foldable handset, and it’s October 21.

At only 12 seconds long, the video is light on information. Samsung’s Korean site says the announcement is for “a new Galaxy with yet another innovation.” While it doesn’t specifically name the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, it doesn’t take a psychic to figure out what the event is about, especially with the number of leaks that have already emerged about this phone.

Just a few days ago, images hit the web that gave us a good look at the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. From those images, we were able to essentially confirm the three-camera setup and the placement of a few key details, such as the power button, volume rocker, and more.

[초대장] 10월 21일, 새로운 갤럭시가 공개됩니다

As for what Samsung will officially call this phone, we aren’t sure — but there’s a solid chance it might be known as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE or Special Edition, rather than the Z Fold 6 Slim as was originally rumored. With an expected thickness of just 4.9mm when unfolded, this will be a narrow device, but it promises to be unlike anything Samsung has released before.

Unfortunately, this special edition probably won’t see a Western release. At present, Samsung plans to launch the device only in China and Korea. Intrepid fans can import one if they’re desperate to get their hands on it, but if we’re lucky, Samsung will see interest and release it in the U.S., too.

At the very least, we shouldn’t have to wait much longer to get all of the official details.