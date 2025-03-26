 Skip to main content
Official Galaxy S25 Edge colors shown off in a convincing new leak

By
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge dual camera array
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge dual camera array Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S25 Edge is perhaps the most exciting Samsung phone to launch this year. The thin-and-light phone is set to differ from the rest of Samsung’s phones in design with just two back cameras — in addition to its telling thickness. With its launch rumored to be a few weeks ago, we have a flurry of leaks showcasing the design and revealing the phone’s specification. The latest one adds to our knowledge of the Galaxy S25 Edge’s color variants.

In a fresh leak, the Galaxy S25 Edge can be seen in official-looking digital renders. Coinciding with previous leaks, the latest one from WinFuture showcases the S25 Edge in three colors: Jet Black, a faint Icy Blue, and the Silver, the last of which we might have seen in a leaked hands-on video from earlier this week.

Leaked digital renders of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colors, including Titanium Jet Black, Icy Blue, and Silver.
WinFuture

The report reiterates the official names for these colors will have a prefix “Titanium,” stressing on the material used for the side frame — as Samsung does for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Meanwhile, previous leaks have hinted we can expect the back to be constructed of a ceramic material instead of regular glass.

By all means, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be far from a cheap phone — even with one less camera and a significantly smaller battery than the standard Galaxy S25 or the Galaxy S25 Plus. It has been confirmed at multiple instances that despite the slim form factor, Samsung will pack an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, in line with the others in the series. The phone is also expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Edge is also said to sport the same 200MP primary camera on the back as the Galaxy S25 Ultra along with a 12MP ultrawide snapper. There’s telephoto, and the limitations in size are likely to be blamed. Certain rumors indicate 5.7mm to be how thick (or thin) the phone would be.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to start around $1,400, making it almost as pricey as the Ultra. That price might limit its reach to those specifically yearning for a premium and lightweight phone not deprives of its luxury.

Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Mobile Writer
Tushar is a freelance writer at Digital Trends and has been contributing to the Mobile Section for the past three years…
