This is the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, and it’s coming on January 11. However, before you start checking your bank account in anticipation, there is a catch. OnePlus says the launch will “begin in China,” so it appears the OnePlus 10 Pro will make its international launch later on, and any January 11 launch event will be focused on China.

The image you see here is also the only one OnePlus has shared at the moment, and it hasn’t talked about the specification yet either, so if you’re holding out for a lot of final, official details you’ll have to be patient. But that doesn’t mean we can’t take a closer look at the images and note some of the major design decisions.

Perhaps the biggest change for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G over previous models is the camera module’s design and layout. Like the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the module itself is part of the phone’s chassis rather than integrated into the back panel. The look was a great success on the Galaxy S21 Ultra in particular, where it helped minimize the sheer size of the module on the already large phone. OnePlus hasn’t shared the size of the OnePlus 10 Pro yet, but the module does stretch more than halfway across the body, suggesting it’s quite large.

The curved glass edge of the module has camera maker Hasselblad’s logo, and it’s written in the blurb the phone is “co-developed with Hasselblad.” The OnePlus 10 Pro will be the second phone from OnePlus and Hasselblad after the OnePlus 9 series, and may bring with it camera hardware innovations from the partnership. Hasselblad’s input on the OnePlus 9 phones only extended to the software. There are three cameras on the OnePlus 10 Pro, plus a flash unit with “P2D 50T” written on it.

Other than the camera module, the images show OnePlus will make the phone in at least two colors — a black and green/teal shown here — and the curved chassis leads to what appears to be a flat rear panel. Only two of the camera lenses protrude from the module, there’s OnePlus branding on the back of each phone, and it looks like the volume controls will be set on the opposite side to the power key. It’s great to see OnePlus’s trademark Alert Slider on the OnePlus 10 Pro too.

We’re excited to hear more about the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 9 Pro’s camera improved a lot after a few updates and the phone remains a winner today, making us keen to see how OnePlus’s partnership with Hasselblad has evolved since then. We’ll know all about it on January 11, 2022.

