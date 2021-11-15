As we come to the end of 2021, the next round of leaks 2022 flagship devices like the OnePlus 10 Pro have emerged. One of the earlier render leaks suggested a Samsung Galaxy S21-like camera module on the next-gen OnePlus smartphone. Now, more renders have surfaced online, giving us a better look at the upcoming device.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by @Onleaks on Twitter, has partnered with Zouton.com to reveal more renders and specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro. From the looks of it, the smartphone will feature a camera bump that will extend into the phone’s metal frame on the right edge — much like the Samsung Galaxy S21. It is also tipped to house three cameras, which are visible in the render below, as the company continues its partnership with Hasselblad on the optics front.

We’re also looking at a 6.7-inch curved display that is likely to be an LTPO panel to provide a variable refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz. It could come in 8GB/12GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB of storage options. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be powered by the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chipset, which could be unveiled in the next couple of weeks.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery. One of the biggest potential updates regards fast charging, as the upcoming device is rumored to have support for 125-watt fast charging. A recent leak revealed that several BBK Electronics smartphones will sport this feature. These include the Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4 series, OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo N series phone, and the Reno 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch in the first few months of 2022. While we don’t know the price yet, it should be in the same range as its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro, which had a $969 starting price.

