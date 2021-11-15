  1. Mobile

OnePlus 10 Pro leak reveals more renders and specs

Prakhar Khanna
By

As we come to the end of 2021, the next round of leaks 2022 flagship devices like the OnePlus 10 Pro have emerged. One of the earlier render leaks suggested a Samsung Galaxy S21-like camera module on the next-gen OnePlus smartphone. Now, more renders have surfaced online, giving us a better look at the upcoming device.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by @Onleaks on Twitter, has partnered with Zouton.com to reveal more renders and specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro. From the looks of it, the smartphone will feature a camera bump that will extend into the phone’s metal frame on the right edge — much like the Samsung Galaxy S21. It is also tipped to house three cameras, which are visible in the render below, as the company continues its partnership with Hasselblad on the optics front.

OnePlus 10 Pro back in green and display.

We’re also looking at a 6.7-inch curved display that is likely to be an LTPO panel to provide a variable refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz. It could come in 8GB/12GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB of storage options. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be powered by the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chipset, which could be unveiled in the next couple of weeks.

OnePlus 10 Pro camera module.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery. One of the biggest potential updates regards fast charging, as the upcoming device is rumored to have support for 125-watt fast charging. A recent leak revealed that several BBK Electronics smartphones will sport this feature. These include the Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo Find X4 series, OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo N series phone, and the Reno 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch in the first few months of 2022. While we don’t know the price yet, it should be in the same range as its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro, which had a $969 starting price.

Editors' Recommendations

WhatsApp finally enables its long-awaited multidevice feature for certain users

WhatsApp chat transfer with Lightning to USB-C cable. Credits: Whatsapp.

The Elder Scrolls VI has to be a decade game, says Bethesda’s Todd Howard

The Elder Scrolls VI

Samsung’s Android 12 and One UI 4 rollout begins today with the S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 phone lineup.

Quick — Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort 45 for Black Friday

Man wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones.

This TCL TV Black Friday deal is too good to miss — $550 for a QLED!

TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

The best zombie games of all time

resident evil 2 interview how sound design injects horror into games zombie crawl

You won’t believe how cheap the LG C1 OLED TV is for Black Friday

lg c1 oled tv black friday deal 2021 feature

Apple Watch Series 6 just got a HUGE price cut for Black Friday

Apple watch 6 in pocket.

Best Black Friday Apple Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Apple Deals 2021

Best Black Friday Headphone Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Headphone Deals 2021

Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals 2021

Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals 2021

Best Black Friday Instant Pot Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

instant pot lux duo nova smart wifi vortex plus air fryer deals mothers day sale 2020