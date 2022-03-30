OnePlus is finally staging a global launch of its 2022 flagship — the OnePlus 10 Pro — after a China-only launch earlier in the year. The phone is coming to the U.S., U.K., and other markets starting March 31, with pre-orders opening either on the OnePlus official site or Amazon.

How to watch the OnePlus 10 Pro global launch event

OnePlus is holding the event in the U.K. at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on March 31. It’s a livestreamed virtual affair, with a replay available on YouTube after the fact.

What to expect from the OnePlus 10 Pro global launch event

We more or less know everything about the OnePlus 10 Pro following its China launch. First, it’ll be coming to the U.S., the U.K., parts of Europe, and India. Like all Android phones wearing a “Pro” suffix in 2022, there is a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging, and Android 12 paired with OxygenOS 12.1 is along for the ride. as well It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and it touts a triple rear camera layout that is the star of the show.

As with the OnePlus 9 Pro, this delightful camera is tuned by camera company Hasselblad, and there’s a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50 ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Around the front, the OnePlus has a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling. For superfans, OnePlus is also offering a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro to those who pre-order.

OnePlus has seen a transition from a niche enthusiast company to a somewhat mainstream smartphone brand over the years, but jettisoning some of the aspects that brought it cult fame has led to backlash. The company had revised its OxygenOS software to look a lot more like ColorOS, a version of Android that differs from what you’d expect from Google or Samsung and veers more toward (predictably) Oppo. OnePlus has recognized its mistake and hopes to rectify it with Android 13, but it just goes to show the company isn’t the cult darling it once was.

With the OnePlus 10 Pro already having been out for months, it is not clear if the company will have any more surprises. We’ll know for certain in a matter of hours.

