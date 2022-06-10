OnePlus 10 leak shows a familiar design and surprising specs

The confusing saga of a standard OnePlus 10 model just took another interesting turn. OnSitego has shared renders of the yet-to-be-announced OnePlus 10 allegedly based on a prototype of the device, as seen by reliable leaker Yogesh Brar.

Looking at these OnePlus 10 renders, it appears that OnePlus took the OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera island and stretched it all the way to the other edge. The glossy camera bump flaunts three lenses, an LED flash ring, and the Hasselblad branding on the side. The rest of the rear panel appears to rock the same sandstone black finish that we saw on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Things are a bit different at the front. Instead of the OnePlus 10 Pro’s curved screen and a hole-punch cutout in the corner, the vanilla OnePlus 10 appears to favor a flat screen with a centered hole-punch. Plus, there’s also a conspicuous chin courtesy of a thick bottom bezel.

The latest leak also sheds some light on the phone’s innards. The triple-lens array at the back includes an optically stabilized 50MP primary camera, a 16MP camera for ultrawide photography, and a paltry 2MP macro camera. If you were hoping for a telephoto camera, you’re out of luck.

Interestingly, the more affordable OnePlus 1o is touted to offer Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, while the OnePlus 10 Pro comes armed with the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon. Another area where the OnePlus 10 trumps the Pro model is charging prowess. Per this report, the vanilla OnePlus 10 is said to support 150W charging, while the Pro model taps out at 80W (and just 65W in the U.S.).

The report also claims that the OnePlus 10 might finally go official in July. But here’s the odd part. Another trusted leaker, Max Jambor, recently shared that the next, and only, flagship to come from the Chinese smartphone maker is the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus’s smartphone strategy has lately been quite confusing. The company has kept the sub-flagships like the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition limited to Asian markets, while it continues to pump more Nord phones in western areas.

It remains to be seen whether the device pictured above will hit the shelves as the OnePlus 10 or the OnePlus 10T. It’s also possible that this could be another Nord series phone, or just a prototype that is eventually put on ice. Needless to say, keep your expectations in check following the latest leaks.

OnePlus has lately courted some criticism for losing its aggressive approach, thanks in no small part to ever-tightening ties with sister brand Oppo. It’s not surprising as both companies fall under the aegis of Chinese conglomerate BBK Electronics, but it doesn’t make OnePlus’s Oppo-ification any less concerning.

Editors' Recommendations