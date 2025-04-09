Last chance to save $150 on the OnePlus 12 involves hidden-in-plain-sight deal

When you think of the best smartphones, there are some brands that come to mind first — Apple, Samsung, Google, and maybe even Motorola or Razr. But there’s one brand that keeps making strides that’s harder to remember unless you’re really in the know, and that’s OnePlus. The OnePlus 12 is a phone we called “the new Android phone to beat in 2024,” which is a pretty staggering statement, even if you are up on the top phone brands. And recently that phone’s 16GB RAM/512GB storage version has been on sale for $150, but the places to find the sale are shrinking.

Luckily, there is one place left to get it and it’s hidden in plain sight. We’re talking of course about the manufacturer’s page itself, where the phone isn’t listed as on sale but has a code “SPRING25” that allows you to save $150 on checkout instead, bringing the phone down to $750 from $900. Just yesterday you could save the same amount on the phone at Walmart, but that deal is now gone (though you can still for less than the usual $900).

Why you should buy the OnePlus 12

As mentioned earlier, we declared the OnePlus 12 as the “phone to beat” in early 2024, specifically during our OnePlus 12 review. There we also stated that the phone “gives you a lot of bang for your buck” and complimented the phone’s OxygenOS operating system’s smooth, seamless movements and the “vibrant and realistic” results of the camera. Later, when we compared the OnePlus 12 and iPhone 16 Plus, it was ultimately hard to determine which was best, but you’ll prefer the OnePlus 12 if you value a premium display and superior battery. Meanwhile, when we compared the OnePlus 12 and Google Pixel 9, we again said that they “seem fairly close on paper” with the OnePlus 12 beating the Pixel 9 in “battery life, performance, and endurance.” Indeed, the OnePlus 12 was a difficult phone to beat.

And, with this deal saving you $150, it becomes a difficult phone to beat for 2025, too. Remember, this deal that saves you $150 for entering code “SPRING25” could go soon. Just yesterday you could get the same deal at Walmart, but right now the isn’t as good. To get the OnePlus 12 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for a price of $750, not $900, and save $150, be sure to tap the button below in short order. If you miss the deal, be sure to check out other smartphone deals.