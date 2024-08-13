 Skip to main content
The OnePlus 12 has a $100 discount today

The OnePlus 12's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you want your next purchase from phone deals to be powered by Android, we highly recommend the OnePlus 12, especially now that you can get it with a discount through a direct purchase from OnePlus. The version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is currently priced the same as the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at $800, for savings of $100 on its original price of $900. The offer may end at any moment though, so if you want this Android phone, you should complete your purchase quickly in order to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the OnePlus 12

We tagged the OnePlus 12 as the best Android phone in our list of the best smartphones for lots of reasons, starting with how it beats its predecessor in every way, as we highlighted in our OnePlus 12 versus OnePlus 11 comparison. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it will never lack in performance, and with a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, the screen will always be a dream to look at. The smartphone also packs an impressive Hasselblad camera system that includes a 50MP main camera, a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera with a 114-degree field of view at the back, and a 32MP selfie camera at the front.

One of the biggest advantages of the OnePlus 12 versus Samsung and Apple is its fun design and eye-catching colors, making it stand out among other phones that look like glass slabs. Our OnePlus 12 versus Google Pixel 8 Pro comparison also determines various advantages over Google’s flagship device, including exceptional hardware, superfast charging speeds, and staggering performance. Throwing in the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which are wireless earbuds that are worth $180, and the OnePlus Adventure Backpack worth $70, the OnePlus 12 is certainly a must-buy.

It’s technically a free upgrade from OnePlus for the OnePlus 12, as the price of the version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage has been slashed with a $100 discount from $900 to $800, which is also what the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is going for. The free gifts of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus Adventure Backpack are huge bonuses for this purchase, which you should be making very soon if you want to make sure that you don’t miss out on this amazing offer for the OnePlus 12.

