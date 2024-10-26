 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

OnePlus 13 confirmed to get a mixed bag of camera upgrades

By
Official OnePlus 13 product renders showing rear panel colors.
OnePlus

OnePlus has been steadily dropping bits of information as it gears up for the launch of its next flagship phone later this month. The latest tease sheds some light on the OnePlus 13’s camera hardware, which seems like a mix of small upgrades and a minor drop.

The primary camera will adopt Sony’s LYT-808 sensor, which is the same 50MP 1/1.4-inch format kit that we also saw on the OnePlus 12. This time around, OnePlus is extending 4K Dolby Vision capture support across all cameras instead of keeping it limited to the main snapper.

Recommended Videos

An odd downgrade happens in the zoom capture segment. The OnePlus 12 offered a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom output. On the OnePlus 13, the company is going with a 50MP sensor that offers an identical optical zoom range.

Zoom camera hardware on OnePlus 13.
Weibo

Though the aperture figures remain identical, the new 50MP telephoto unit uses a slightly bigger sensor. OnePlus has also confirmed that this periscope zoom module actually comes with an upgraded “multiple prism reflection structure.”

Related

A OnePlus executive also shared on the Chinese microblogging platform, Weibo, that the new zoom camera kit delivers higher photosensitivity, which theoretically means more efficient light data collection and better picture quality.

The ultrawide camera is also getting a slight boost. OnePlus 13 will embrace a 50MP camera for wide-frame capture. Its predecessor, on the other hand, deployed a 48MP camera for the same task.

Official OnePlus 13 product render in three colors.
OnePlus

The Hasselblad mode optimizations are here to stay, and it seems there will be more tricks this time around for capturing stylistic photos and videos. Another noteworthy shift would be a flat 2K OLED display on the OnePlus 13, matching the flat side aesthetics adopted for the upcoming device.

The phone will draw power from Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon silicon, with OnePlus promising an unprecedented 120 frames per second (fps) gaming experience on its next flagship phone. On the software side, Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 is already in the beta testing phase.

OnePlus 13 will arrive in a trio of colors, which include white, black, and a navy blue shade with a leather finish. Pre-orders for the phone have already opened in China, and it will make its splashy arrival on October 31 in the brand’s home market.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
The OnePlus Open 2’s release date may have leaked
OnePlus Open Apex Edition Crimson Shadow red on table.

One of the best-reviewed folding phones of the past year, the OnePlus Open, could soon get a successor. According to leaker Rodent950, the OnePlus Open 2 is set to launch in the first quarter of 2025.

The leaker says the phone will be called the Oppo Find N5 in China and the OnePlus Open 2 elsewhere. It should be noted that the first OnePlus Open launched in China as the Oppo Find N3.

Read more
OnePlus 13 display and processor specs have leaked. Here’s what’s new
OnePlus 12 in Flowy Emerald held in hand in sunlight.

We expect the OnePlus 13 to debut soon. Until then, further leaks about OnePlus' new flagship device continue to surface, like this latest one from Android Headlines.

According to Thursday's report, the OnePlus 13 will have an 8T LTPO BOE X2 display panel. It will feature a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The new phone is also expected to include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Read more
A pair of OnePlus 13 specs have leaked, and they sound impressive
OnePlus 12 Glacial White color held in hand against its red box.

The OnePlus 12 is considered one of the best smartphones available today, so there is much anticipation for its upcoming successor, the OnePlus 13. This week, two critical leaks about the new handset were potentially revealed.

First, OnePlus China head Louis Jie took to Weibo to mention that OnePlus has nearly completed the outdoor lighting test of the BOE X2 display. Created in collaboration with BOE, the quad micro-curved display looks flat, but offers slight curvatures for comfort.

Read more