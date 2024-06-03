 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The OnePlus 13 just got exciting

By
A person holding the OnePlus 12.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Four months after its release, the OnePlus 12 remains one of the best smartphones you can buy in 2024. It looks great, offers incredible specifications, and has an excellent price. One of the first OnePlus 13 leaks was just shared online, and if it’s true, it could make one of this year’s best phones even better … with a catch.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 13 will feature two big upgrades over the OnePlus 12. The first is its screen. Unlike the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, which both have curved displays, the OnePlus 13 will reportedly have a “straight screen.” The translation from the Chinese post on Weibo to English isn’t perfect, but it certainly sounds like the OnePlus 13 is ditching the curved screen of its predecessor in favor of a flat one.

Recommended Videos

Although not a deal-breaker on the OnePlus 12 and 12R, and largely a matter of personal preference, I’m all for this change. While curved displays can be nice eye candy, they also almost always cause ergonomic issues — whether that’s your palm accidentally touching something on the display, your hand covering part of it, etc. If the OnePlus 13 really is switching to a flat screen, that’s music to my ears.

Related

The other big upgrade is that the phone will apparently have a 6,000mAh battery — an increase over the 5,400mAh battery inside the OnePlus 12. The OnePlus 12 already delivers excellent battery life (two days in our testing), so the prospect of even better endurance is pretty exciting. Could this be a phone that lasts two and a half days per charge? Maybe even three? With a battery that big — and improved efficiency with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip we expect to power the phone — it very well could.

OnePlus 11 with charging block and cable.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Unfortunately, this potentially legendary battery life may come at a cost. Digital Chat Station further claims that the OnePlus 13 will not have wireless charging. Why? We can’t say for certain, but it’s likely that the larger battery may have something to do with it. OnePlus didn’t include wireless charging on the OnePlus 11, which, unsurprisingly, caused quite a stir. OnePlus got a lot of good press when it brought back wireless charging to the OnePlus 12, so removing it again from the OnePlus 13 would be an interesting chain of events.

Although not 100% ideal, I don’t totally hate this. Would it be a bummer to lose wireless charging? Absolutely. But if OnePlus really does cram a 6,000mAh battery inside the phone — and pairs it with 100W wired charging, as Digital Chat Station reports — that’s difficult to be mad about. The OnePlus 12’s battery life is already one of its greatest strengths, so the possibility of that significantly improving is pretty cool to think about.

We expect the OnePlus 13 to be released in either December 2024 or January 2025, so we still have some time before its public reveal. Assuming the flat screen and larger battery reports are true, this is a phone to start getting excited about if you aren’t already.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
5 phones you should buy instead of the iPhone 15 Plus
A person holding the Apple iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The iPhone 15 Plus has all the features that people love in an iPhone 15, but with a larger screen. However, there might be some reasons why you may not want to purchase it — such as its price and the fact that it lacks some features compared to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Read more
Smartwatches are in big trouble
Different smartwatch models with displays illuminated.

I recently reviewed the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro, and it’s very good indeed. It’s fast, capable, and comfortable to wear, with a decent app and long battery life. The thing is, it’s actually only a gently warmed-over version of the same smartwatch released this time last year, which normally would be the kiss of death for any new product.

However, in the stagnant world of Wear OS, it’s apparently entirely possible to release basically the same product one year later and for it to still be a recommended purchase. The situation perfectly sums up the state of smartwatches at the moment, and it couldn't be happening at a worse time because two serious threats are looming.
Is it really the same?
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 (left) and Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
Six months later, is the OnePlus Open still worth it? I found out
OnePlus Open in hand.

Though the smartphone market is at an all-time peak, foldables are still a very niche part of it. Still, for those who want a foldable, there are quite a few options to pick from, including the OnePlus Open.

The OnePlus Open is the first foldable from OnePlus, and it’s technically the “global” version of the Oppo Find N3 with some changes in color options and software. When we first reviewed the OnePlus Open, it was clear that it was one of the best foldables you can buy.

Read more