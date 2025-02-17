 Skip to main content
We like big batteries and cannot lie, the OnePlus 13 Mini can’t deny

A person holding the OnePlus 13.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The OnePlus 13 Mini is set to be a compact, pocket-friendly device, but it doesn’t sacrifice battery capacity in the process. According to Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Mini 13 might feature a 6,000mAh battery. That’s absolutely monstrous capacity, especially when compared to the Samsung Galaxy S25’s mere 4,000mAh battery.

The tipster goes on to suggest that this battery size is just a preview, and that OnePlus and Oppo could debut handsets with 7,000mAh batteries by the end of the year. The battery is likely silicon-carbide, allowing for a significantly higher energy density in the same amount of space.

Battery size has held back phones for years now. Everything from processors to cameras has advanced by leaps and bounds, but the battery life has remained stagnant due to size limitations. By swapping to a new type of battery technology, manufacturers can greatly increase the longevity of phones. It also benefits the introduction of AI into most handsets, as that feature hogs a lot of power.

Close-up of the OnePlus logo on the OnePlus 13R.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to launch sometime around April, according to earlier rumors. It’s unclear whether the Mini will release to global markets or if it will be a China-only launch.

As for why this is the “Mini,” we just have to look at its size. The handset is tipped to have a 6.31-inch screen versus the OnePlus 13’s 6.82-inch screen. There’s also a chance that the OnePlus Mini 13 might go by another name — perhaps the OnePlus 13T, although that suffix hasn’t been seen since the OnePlus 10T.

Unlike the OnePlus 13, the Mini is expected to have fewer cameras on the back. The exact number is unknown, although leaks suggest it could arrive with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto camera.

