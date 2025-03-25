 Skip to main content
OnePlus 13 Mini tipped to have bigger battery than OnePlus 13

By
A person using the Threads app on the OnePlus 13.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The OnePlus 13 Mini (or 13T, depending on the naming scheme) could end up with a larger battery than its flagship cousin, according to leaker Digital Chat Station. According to the tipster, the OnePlus 13 Mini will have a 6,200mAh battery versus the OnePlus 13‘s 6,000mAh battery.

Considering the smaller size of the OnePlus 13 Mini, a larger battery capacity is impressive enough. Throw in the fact that it will have a 6.3-inch display instead of the 6.8-inch display of the OnePlus 13, and its power demands should drop by a large margin.

This isn’t the first prediction Digital Chat Station has made regarding the OnePlus 13 Mini’s battery. In February, the tipster suggested it could have a capacity of at least 6,000mAh. OnePlus — in this case, Oppo — seems to be taking a battery-first approach to many of its devices, with even the Oppo Watch X2 Mini receiving a noteworthy battery capacity for a smartwatch.

A person holding the OnePlus 13.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

In addition to increased capacity, the OnePlus 13 Mini is said to support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Even if you heavily use your phone, these speeds will allow you to top off its charge in a much shorter time than comparable devices. And with just how good the OnePlus 13 is, we expect the 13 Mini to punch well above its weight class.

The 13 Mini is rumored to have a 50MP main and a 50MP telephoto camera, and possibly an 8MP ultrawide camera. Of course, OnePlus hasn’t made any official announcements yet about the handset, so we’re going off information that has been leaked. There’s no set release date, either, although the OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to see its initial launch in April with the global launch to follow shortly thereafter.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
