One of 2024’s best $500 phones may get an impressive successor

By
A close-up of the OnePlus logo on the OnePlus 12R.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The rumor mill is churning with exciting news about OnePlus’ upcoming midrange contender, the OnePlus 13R. According to Digital Chat Station, leaked information suggests this phone could pack a serious punch thanks to a powerful all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and a massive 6,000 mAh battery for all-day endurance.

The new phone could also offer a 1.5K flat display. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the rumored camera setup featuring a Sony IMX906 primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens for capturing detailed zoom shots.

Android Authority first noted that the new report doesn’t mention the OnePlus 13R by name. Instead, it’s likely talking about the company’s next Ace device. However, that lineup is only released in China and rebranded for global markets. For example, the Ace 2 became the OnePlus 11R, while the Ace 3 became the highly-rated OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus 12R in hand with OnePlus 12 in the background.
The OnePlus 12R Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

One point of contention for Android Authority regarding the phone discussed by Digital Chat Station is the chipset. While the leak mentions the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, it says the phone might include the slightly less powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to reduce costs — at least in areas outside of China.

Where could OnePlus release a phone worldwide with Qualcomm’s next chip? The long-rumored OnePlus 13. The company’s next flagship phone should offer a 6.82-inch BOE X2 display with 2K resolution. It may also support 100-watt wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

With an expected announcement very soon, the OnePlus 13 and 13R are poised to make waves in the smartphone world. Their predecessors, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, remain top contenders in the market, setting a high bar for these upcoming releases. Both phones are anticipated to be available worldwide before the end of the year or early January.

