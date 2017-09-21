This is the most unusual, and most exclusive, special edition OnePlus 5 yet

Why it matters to you If you want your new phone to stand out from the crowd, then you will love this limited edition OnePlus 5.

OnePlus is very good at making special editions of its smartphones and the latest is arguably the most interesting, and most unusual yet. The smartphone brand teamed up with fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac to create the OnePlus 5 JCC+, a uniquely styled version of the OnePlus 5 that will be sold in limited quantities from the beginning of October. The partnership doesn’t end there. OnePlus and de Castelbajac also created a series of accessories in his signature, colorful style.

First, the phone. It’s a OnePlus 5 as we already know and love inside, but the rear cover has been decorated with a quote from de Castelbajac. It says, “This is not a smartphone. It is a creative machine for artists, fashion expert, ideas catcher. This tool is kool [sic] you can use it also as a telephone.” However, it’s not the inscription that we really love, it’s the splashes of de Castelbajac’s signature colors on the device that make it stand out.

The volume rocker is bright red, the sleep/wake key is blue, and the notification slider is in sparkling gold. The overall combination makes the JCC+ look special and unlike any other phone. Switch it on, and there are 10 different wallpapers all drawn by the man himself from which to choose. Fans who don’t have the phone can download them separately from OnePlus’s dedicated website. The OnePlus 5 JCC+ is based on the 128GB version of the OnePlus 5, so it also has 8GB of RAM.

The phone is the centerpiece of de Castelbajac’s collaboration with OnePlus. Collectively known as the “Callection,” it also consists of several accessories. These include a T-shirt, a baseball cap, a tote bag, plus a special holster and bag-style case for the phone. All the promotional images for these items were shot on a OnePlus 5 to demonstrate its portrait mode.

OnePlus will officially launch the Callection at an event in Paris, at the Colette store, on Friday, September 22. The phone will be available to buy online on October 2, but only in Europe. The accessories will be sold in North America though, and some will be available on the same date, with other items coming in later promotions.

There is no word on exactly how many OnePlus 5 JCC+ phones will be produced, but it is being referred to as, “extremely limited,” so don’t expect it to be many. If you want one, you should probably order it quickly.