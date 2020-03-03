The OnePlus 8 may be here sooner than you think, according to a new rumor. The next OnePlus phone will launch during the second week of April, putting the date somewhere between April 6 to April 10, as it’s unlikely the phone would be unveiled over the weekend, according to an anonymous source speaking to TechRadar India.

Although the exact source is not known, the date wouldn’t be that unlikely, but would definitely be earlier than OnePlus’ previous release schedules. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro were shown off for the first time on May 14, 2019, before going on sale at the beginning of June. The OnePlus 6 came along on May 22, 2018, making the possibility of an April 2020 launch much earlier than most would have predicted based on previous experience.

It would also only be barely six months into the life cycle of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, with the latter being available to buy since mid-October 2019. A six-month refresh cycle is common for OnePlus, which prefers to incrementally update its new phones every year to ensure you always have the latest available technology available. It’s a strategy that has worked very well for OnePlus, and we doubt it will change for 2020, meaning a OnePlus 8T will likely be along before the end of the year too.

The earlier launch date may not be the only thing different about the OnePlus 8’s introduction. There are rumors the company has three different phones to launch at the event — the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and a new OnePlus 8 Lite. While OnePlus has released three versions of its phones before, if you count the McLaren Edition; this would be the first true new product line for the brand. We’ve seen some leaked images of the OnePlus 8 already, and hints it may include wireless charging.

Introducing a Lite version makes some sense too. OnePlus phones have become more expensive than they once were, and although still tremendous value comparatively, they don’t compete price-wise with the growing competition from Xiaomi, Realme, and others including Honor. The OnePlus 8 Lite may also signal a new partnership with MediaTek, as rumors have stated it will use the chip company’s new 5G Dimensity 1000 chipset, which will help the price remain even more competitive.

OnePlus has not officially confirmed the launch event date for the OnePlus 8, and for now, the April prediction and presence of a OnePlus 8 Lite remain speculation.

Editors' Recommendations