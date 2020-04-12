  1. Mobile

OnePlus 8 design partially revealed, but leaked prices may kill the hype

The hype for the OnePlus 8 continues to build up after the device’s design was partially revealed, but leaked prices, if true, may not sit well with the smartphone manufacturer’s fans.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, through the company’s official forums, discussed the fifth-generation matte-frosted glass that will be found on the OnePlus 8, which will offer “truly burdenless experience” with its thinner profile and lighter weight.

Lau’s post also came with a video that shows off sketches of the OnePlus 8 design, as well as parts of the smartphone in a color named Glacial Green.

Lau said that the OnePlus industrial design team experimented with more than 300 color and texture combinations to determine which ones work best with the “new degree of haze” that was achieved with the OnePlus 8’s matte-frosted glass, and Glacial Green was one of the color variants that was chosen for the device.

Leaked OnePlus 8 prices

The European prices of the OnePlus 8 and its versions were presumably accidentally posted, then quickly deleted, on a Czech retailer website, according to WinFuture.de.

The leaked prices were as follows:

  • OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: up to 729 euros ($798)
  • OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage: up to 829 euros ($908)
  • OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: up to 929 euros ($1,017)
  • OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage: up to 1,019 euros ($1,116)

The prices will likely be rounded off once the OnePlus 8 is launched in the U.S., possibly to $799, $899, $999, and $1,099. However, if these leaked prices are accurate, they will represent increases of about $100 to $200 across the range in comparison with the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T.

OnePlus success’ has been based on the combination of high-end hardware and lower prices compared with big names such as Apple and Samsung. While the OnePlus 8 will contain 5G technology, which is likely part of the reason for the price increase, the company is continuing to move away from its affordability promise, as the cost of its devices has steadily increased since the OnePlus One was launched at $299.

We don’t have long to wait to see if the $800 minimum price of the OnePlus 8 will deter its fans, or if it will maintain its popularity despite the price hike.

The OnePlus 8 is set to be fully unveiled through an online event on April 14.

