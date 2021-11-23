  1. Mobile

OnePlus 9 RT with Snapdragon 888 could launch in India soon with a new name

Tushar Mehta
By

From merging back into parent company Oppo to fusing OxygenOS into Oppo’s ColorOS to deviating its focus from flagships, OnePlus has undergone many alterations that haven’t always been the best for customers. One of the more disappointing ones was OnePlus skipping the OnePlus 9T to focus on the OnePlus 10 instead. However, it is bringing a successor to the OnePlus 9R, which willo be limited to India and China. The OnePlus 9RT was launched in China last month, and several leaks suggest it is now headed to India.

The smartphone was recently listed on the Google Play Console, as spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma (better known as Stufflistings), and has the same specs as the Chinese variant. The only thing that appears to have changed is the name of the smartphone. Instead of its original launch name, the phone is referred to as OnePlus RT, suggesting a rebrand for its launch outside China.

OnePlus 9RT in Black as leaked by tipster Evan Blass ahead of launch.
OnePlus 9RT in Black

Besides the Google Play Console listing, the tipster also captured a screenshot of a Google advertisement endorsing the OnePlus RT’s availability on Amazon India. Ever since it got rid of the unnerving invite system, OnePlus has been selling its smartphones exclusively via Amazon in India. The Google ad suggests OnePlus is either testing — or might soon launch — a new microsite for the upcoming smartphone on Amazon India, which implies the OnePlus RT is fated to launch in India soon.

Interesting. Spotted a OnePlus RT Amazon India advert in Google Search results.#OnePlus #OnePlus9RT #OnePlusRT pic.twitter.com/x0lB9diXiQ

&mdash; Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 23, 2021

Despite the possible India launch, OnePlus is still expected to skip releasing the OnePlus RT in other regions. Consumers in other markets aren’t without options, though, as recent OnePlus 10 Pro leaks suggest the next flagship will also launch soon — perhaps, even ahead of the usual update schedule. And for those who want to buy a phone sooner, take a look at our list of the best OnePlus 9RT alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations

This is the best 70-inch TV Black Friday deal you can shop today

black friday deals best buy october 2021 hisense a6g 4k tv lifestyle

Intel is already shipping mobile Alder Lake-P chips to hardware designers

Intel Alder Lake pin layout.

Gamers on a budget will welcome AMD’s rumored new releases

A render of an AMD RX 6900 graphics card.

Best Black Friday HP Envy deals for November 2021

hp envy x360 15 17 oled amd 1

Best Chromebook deals for November 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

We compared Samsung’s One UI 4 against Android 12 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro

One UI 4 and Android 12.

Jurassic World: Dominion prologue revisits the age of dinosaurs

One of the handsome co-stars of Jurassic World: Dominion.

The best VPN services for 2021

best VPN services

How to remove a device from Google Home regardless of Wi-Fi network

nest-audio-lowes-listing

Save $70 on these LG Tone wireless earbuds for Black Friday 2021

best lg tone black friday deal 2021 wireless earbuds

Don’t miss this insane Nespresso machine Black Friday Deal today

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Black Bundle with Aeroccino3

Apple Watch Series 7 down to lowest-ever price for Black Friday 2021

App menu on the Apple Watch Series 7.

This iPhone 12 Mini Black Friday deal gets you the phone for free

iPhone 12 Mini