OnePlus’ MagSafe battery is slim, light and costs more than you’d expect

By
OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank
OnePlus

OnePlus has launched its own MagSafe battery called the OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank. It has a 5,000mAh capacity and can attach magnetically to the back of phones to provide wireless charging.

It also has a USB connector, so it can also be used for wired charging, while it’s an impressive 9mm thick and 120g (4.2oz). OnePlus wrapped it in aluminum, while there’s an LED indicator so you can see how much charge remains in the battery.

You might think this was made for OnePlus phones, but if you remember, the OnePlus 13 doesn’t support magnetic accessories, unless you have it in the right case. Many have been waiting for the Qi2 revolution to hit Android but so far the only Qi2 Android phone is the HMD Skyline.

Fortunately, the OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank works with the iPhone, offering 7.5W charging. So even though this device is new, it doesn’t support Qi2 standards, which would allow 15W charging.

If you do find an Android phone you can connect it to, it will support 10W charging, so there’s a little boost there.

OnePlus faces serious competition from Anker

OnePlus has had a range of battery products in the past and if you wanted a OnePlus-branded battery to match your OnePlus 13 (albeit in the charging case from $24.99), then you can pick one up for $70 direct from OnePlus.

That sounds a little expensive, once you look at the offering for iPhone. On the Apple Store you’ll find the Anker MagGo Power Bank, which has the same 5,000mAh capacity, while also weighing 120g and only 9mm thick.

The Anker battery also has LEDs for charge information and a USB-C connection. But where Anker goes the extra mile is in offering Qi2 support, so it will charge your iPhone at 15W – twice the rate of the OnePlus battery.

On top of that, you can get Anker’s device for $50, so it’s cheaper too. That might make it hard for OnePlus to get near our list of best MagSafe accessories, but there’s no denying that the new battery looks good.

Chris Hall
Chris Hall
News Writer
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just…
