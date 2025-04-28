 Skip to main content
OnePlus updates Watch 3 price for the US, and it’s good news

By
A person wearing the OnePlus Watch 3, showing the Wellness screen.
Wellness Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

OnePlus has just announced that the price of its Watch 3 is going to drop back down.

The company originally launched it at $329.99. Then, due to what it called “current market conditions” in the U.S., that price hiked to $499.99 on April 10.

Now OnePlus has released a statement which says it has managed to bring the price back down to just above the original, now sitting at $349.99.

The reason it has managed to drop the price by that hefty near $150 chunk? It has managed to make “recent adjustments to [our] supply chain.”

The company is clear in stating that this new price will be fixed and that won’t change in the future.

What about those who already bought the Watch 3?

If you’re someone who paid the higher price for the OnePlus Watch 3 then there’s good news for you as the company says it will honor that.

If you paid that $499.99 fee then OnePlus will refund you the difference so that your price also reflects that $349.99 level.

The statement reads: “OnePlus will refund them the difference to their original payment method and will be contacted directly by the OnePlus Customer Support team.”

Why did OnePlus change the Watch 3 price again?

The company released a further statement saying why it has changed the price and how that was possible.

OnePlus said: “This change reflects our effort to be transparent, responsive, and committed to bringing the OnePlus Watch 3 to the U.S at a competitive price point, despite the ongoing market conditions. We appreciate all our OnePlus users and the OnePlus community for their continued support and understanding.”

Is the OnePlus Watch 3 any good?

The Digital Trends OnePlus Watch 3 review reveals that this is an impressive watch, perhaps even worthy of that higher price, attaining 4.5 out of 5 in our rating.

Positives include a great design with high quality materials backed by fantastic performance plus a long battery life and comprehensive health and fitness support. It essentially lost half a star down to being in one size only.

