  1. Mobile

OnePlus is launching a new, affordable smartphone range

By

OnePlus is ready to shake things up once again with the launch of a new affordable smartphone range. The company has announced the news on its official blog, after both the company’s co-founders teased a “new beginning” through their Twitter accounts. OnePlus changed the definition of a flagship smartphone with the launch of the OnePlus One in 2014, and is now primed to cause a similar stir again.

CEO Pete Lau tweeted, “Who’s ready for something new from OnePlus?” which on its own suggested a new product was coming. However, the addition of a “New Beginnings” hashtag indicated it was something much more exciting. The tweet was accompanied by the OnePlus logo in a new black and blue color scheme, rather than the usual red and white, indicating the new affordable phone will have its own branding.

Fellow OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei soon added his own tweet using the New Beginnings hashtag, saying, “It’s time to rock the boat again.” This brings us back to the effect OnePlus has had on smartphones, and the way we buy them, since 2014.

In a blog post, the company writes, it is “Bringing the premium, flagship experience you’ve come to expect from OnePlus to a new, more affordable smartphone product line.” It says the phone will be for those who, “want a really solid smartphone that meets their everyday needs, for a more reasonable price.”

OnePlus Z, or OnePlus Nord

What could it be? Since before the OnePlus 8 series launched rumors have spread regarding a cheaper OnePlus phone, known as the OnePlus Z or the OnePlus Nord. OnePlus’s smartphones have steadily increased in price over the past few years, getting closer to flagships from Samsung, Apple, and Huawei.

It’s a boat that is already being rocked by Google’s Pixel 3a, the Apple iPhone SE 2020, and devices from brands like Realme and Xiaomi’s Redmi brand. A new entry from OnePlus, with its legions of dedicated fans and well-known brand name, would certainly invigorate the mid-range market even further.

Rumors claim the OnePlus Z/Nord will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, have 5G, a quad-lens camera, and an OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. To compete with the latest and greatest mid-range hardware, it will really need to cost less than $500. OnePlus has not talked about price or release date yet, but has said the new phone will launch in Europe and India. It also promises to bring affordable phones to the U.S. in the near future, but it does not appear the OnePlus Z/OnePlus Nord will be officially available.

Rumors place the OnePlus Z/Nord launch date as some time in July.

Editors' Recommendations

iMac 2020: Everything we know about this year’s big redesign

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review green wallpaper

Motorola Edge vs. OnePlus 8: Which is better for $700?

motorola edge review back

What to expect from WWDC 2020: iOS 14, a new iMac, and more

Apple's WWDC 2020 promotional imagery

Best smartphone deals for June 2020: iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Children getting bored? Don’t miss these cheap kids tablet deals for June 2020

Amazon - Kindle (10th Generation) Kids Edition

How to quickly disable Touch and Face ID on your phone

Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd

The best VR-ready laptops you can buy right now

Apple may have solved the problem holding its AirPower wireless charger back

AirPods Pro, Powerbeats Pro in the bargain bin (again) from only $200

Dreaming of a Fitbit Versa 2? It’s down to its cheapest-ever price

What is Audible? Amazon’s audiobook service explained

audible free trial

The best laptops for programming

Surface Book 2 op-ed header

These are the best Google Pixel deals for June 2020

google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals

The best Huawei P40 Pro Plus cases

The best calendar apps for Android and iOS