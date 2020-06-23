OnePlus is launching a new, affordable smartphone range

OnePlus is ready to shake things up once again with the launch of a new affordable smartphone range. The company has announced the news on its official blog, after both the company’s co-founders teased a “new beginning” through their Twitter accounts. OnePlus changed the definition of a flagship smartphone with the launch of the OnePlus One in 2014, and is now primed to cause a similar stir again.

CEO Pete Lau tweeted, “Who’s ready for something new from OnePlus?” which on its own suggested a new product was coming. However, the addition of a “New Beginnings” hashtag indicated it was something much more exciting. The tweet was accompanied by the OnePlus logo in a new black and blue color scheme, rather than the usual red and white, indicating the new affordable phone will have its own branding.

Fellow OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei soon added his own tweet using the New Beginnings hashtag, saying, “It’s time to rock the boat again.” This brings us back to the effect OnePlus has had on smartphones, and the way we buy them, since 2014.

In a blog post, the company writes, it is “Bringing the premium, flagship experience you’ve come to expect from OnePlus to a new, more affordable smartphone product line.” It says the phone will be for those who, “want a really solid smartphone that meets their everyday needs, for a more reasonable price.”

OnePlus Z, or OnePlus Nord

What could it be? Since before the OnePlus 8 series launched rumors have spread regarding a cheaper OnePlus phone, known as the OnePlus Z or the OnePlus Nord. OnePlus’s smartphones have steadily increased in price over the past few years, getting closer to flagships from Samsung, Apple, and Huawei.

It’s a boat that is already being rocked by Google’s Pixel 3a, the Apple iPhone SE 2020, and devices from brands like Realme and Xiaomi’s Redmi brand. A new entry from OnePlus, with its legions of dedicated fans and well-known brand name, would certainly invigorate the mid-range market even further.

Rumors claim the OnePlus Z/Nord will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, have 5G, a quad-lens camera, and an OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. To compete with the latest and greatest mid-range hardware, it will really need to cost less than $500. OnePlus has not talked about price or release date yet, but has said the new phone will launch in Europe and India. It also promises to bring affordable phones to the U.S. in the near future, but it does not appear the OnePlus Z/OnePlus Nord will be officially available.

Rumors place the OnePlus Z/Nord launch date as some time in July.

