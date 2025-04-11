If you do everything right, you can snag a OnePlus Nord N30 5G for just $230 today

What is it with OnePlus and not making it perfectly obvious there is a deal going on when you look at the price? Like another ongoing OnePlus deal, there’s a deal on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G (the OnePlus budget phone to beat), but you won’t see any fancy slashes through the price. There’s just a thin blue line at the top that tells you that you can enter the code SPRING25 to save $70 on the phone. Once you see it, it is very obvious, but if you’re the type to zero in on the price, you could easily miss the fact that the budget $300 can now be gotten for just $230 instead.

This is one of the best phone deals on the market for today if you want to spend the least amount of money possible on a phone. Tap the button below to check it out yourself or keep reading to see if the Nord N30 5G has enough power to fulfill your needs.

Why you should buy the OnePlus Nord N30 5G

The big question that has to be on your mind before buying a $230 phone is simple: Can it actually function? Our OnePlus Nord N30 5G review says “yes.” Our reviewer was not only able to play Marvel Snap on the phone, but was able to do so for a full hour and not totally drain the battery. It’s the kind of real world technical test that can tell you even more than other positive stats, such as the 120Hz refresh rate screen. The OnePlus Nord N30 5G also has a headphone jack, if that matters to you.

It’s worth noting that the review wasn’t 100% positive, as our reviewer found the camera to work less well in dark lighting, but if you’re used to older phones or are coming from another budget phone, you’re probably not going to find this as much of an issue as our reviewer did. Check out the review and take a look at our pics yourself to help make the decision easier.

If you want one of the best budget phones you can buy today, go ahead and take a look at this deal on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. If you enter the code SPRING25 upon checkout you can get the $300 phone for just $230, saving you $70 in the process. Just tap the button below to get the offer. Then, go check out our favorite budget headphones and earbuds to pair with your new phone.