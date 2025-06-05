OnePlus Pad 3 Review: Big, long-lasting, and powerful

OnePlus Pad 3 Score Details “The OnePlus Pad 3 is a great tablet for video and games, with long battery life and fast charging. But it's best left at home.” Pros Large, high-res screen

High performance processor

Long battery life

Fast charging Cons Big and heavy

No fingerprint sensor

OnePlus has a short, but strong history with Android tablets, and it also makes one of the best Android smartphones you can buy today. Can it follow the success of the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus Pad 2 with its sequel, the OnePlus Pad 3? We’ve spent some time with it to find out.

Recommended Videos

Specs

Dimensions 289mm x 209mm x 5.97mm Weight 675 grams Durability N/A Screen 13.2-inch LCD, 3392 x 2400, up to 140Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM and storage 12GB LPDDR5x/16GB LPDDR5T, 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 Camera 13MP rear, 8MP front Battery 12,140mAh Charging 80W wired SuperVOOC Software OxygenOS 15, Android 15 Colors Storm Blue Price

OnePlus Pad 3: design

The OnePlus Pad 3 looks more conventional than the more daring OnePlus Pad 2, with its simple corner-mounted camera and small volume and power keys, but what it lacks in character it makes up for in sheer size. It’s huge. With the keyboard accessory attached it takes up more space and is less portable than my MacBook Air M1, and it doesn’t fit into my normal, everyday bag like the Apple iPad Air M2 with the keyboard attached. It means the OnePlus Pad 3 is more suited to home use.

The flat sides and rear panel give it an iPad-like look, and the aluminum body ensures it feels high quality, but the combination of its flat sides, size, hefty 675 gram weight, and a 5.97mm thickness means it’s a little uncomfortable to hold for extended periods, as the natural position is to support the screen using your palm, where it starts to dig in after a while. It’s not deal breaker, but a downside of having a tablet with such a big screen.

If you’re planning to use the OnePlus Pad 3 in the bath or by the pool, be aware there’s no water or dust resistance IP rating, so it’s best to be careful. The chassis feels solid, and OnePlus says its choice of aluminum helps with bend resistance without dramatically increasing the weight.

OnePlus Pad 3: screen and performance

The OnePlus Pad 3 has a 13.2-inch screen complete with a 3392 x 2400 pixel resolution, but it’s an LCD panel rather than an OLED. This doesn’t seem to affect quality, and there’s little to split it and the iPad Air M2’s beautiful screen, although if you really look hard you’ll spot the iPad’s wider contrast, and a little occasional hesitation during 2160p video on the OnePlus Pad 3. It’s nit-picking though, and you won’t notice unless you put it directly against another tablet.

At maximum brightness the screen is visible outside in most conditions, and I’ve left the refresh rate in its automatic mode with no reason to change it. It will reach a maximum of 144Hz in certain situations, but most of the time it’ll settle at 120Hz unless you’re playing specific games. Aside from being prone to smudges (just like most other tablets), the screen is a winner and I’ve not questioned the decision to use an LCD over an OLED.

There are eight speakers dotted around the OnePlus Pad 3’s chassis, and the tablet will adjust the sound according to the screen’s orientation. There’s plenty of volume, but a surprising lack of low down thump, and the result is a rather harsh audio experience. The iPad Air and even my MacBook Air both have a fuller, more pleasing sound, The OnePlus Pad 3’s speakers aren’t bad, but the audio isn’t quite as good as the specification suggests.

It’s a different story with overall performance though. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite is the same chip found in most top smartphones today, and it’s more than powerful enough to handle everyday tasks, all the apps I’ve tried, and any game you want to play. The OnePlus Pad 3 has an effective cooling system, and the rear panel only gets warm during heavy gaming sessions and the 3DMark benchmarking app’s hardcore stress tests.

OnePlus Pad 3: security and camera

A surprising omission is the lack of a fingerprint sensor to secure the OnePlus Pad 3. Instead, you can use the usual lock screen systems including a PIN, along with a face unlock option. The Face unlock is accurate, but obviously you need to look at the camera for it to work, and this isn’t always convenient on a tablet due to the way it’s picked up and held. The camera is set on the side in portrait orientation and can be covered by your palm.

It’s where a fingerprint sensor does come in handy, as you gradually get used to the location of a power key on the chassis, and automatically press it when picking up the tablet. It’s how I’ve become used to using my iPad Air, and I quickly got into the habit with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE too. It’s a longer period of adjustment with the OnePlus Pad 3, and I’m still at the bobbing-my-head-around stage to ensure the camera sees me and unlocks.

The front camera is a basic 8-megapixel for face unlock and video calls, while there’s a single 13MP camera on the back. No tablet is used for serious photography, but the app contains a range of filters familiar from the OnePlus 13, a Night mode, and the option to take 2x digital zoom photos.

OnePlus Pad 3: keyboard and software

The keyboard accessory makes working on the OnePlus Pad 3 very pleasant, with just the right amount of key travel and feedback, and you quickly work up a decent speed. There’s no backlight, and you must adjust the speed of the big trackpad’s cursor, as it shoots around almost out of control by default. The clickiness of the keyboard does give it a slightly hollow feeling, but at least you always know when you press it.

I’ve written the majority of this review using the keyboard and the OnePlus Pad 3, entering text into Google Docs. It gave me a chance to use the excellent Split Screen mode, which is easy and logical to set up. The Open Canvas mode adds a third app to the view, and swiping between them is smooth and satisfying. It adds a great deal of versatility to the OnePlus Pad 3’s work ability. The keyboard is attached using pogo pins, then secured with a magnetic kickstand rear cover. When you use the kickstand, it leaves the keyboard secured only by the magnetic pogo pins, and it can easily come unclipped.

OnePlus promotes a way to share files between devices, including its O+ Connect system which links a Mac or PC to the tablet. After several tries I couldn’t get a link going between the OnePlus Pad 3 and my Mac Mini, but you may have more luck. Just don’t expect it to work immediately. The rest of Android remains hit-and-miss on tablets, with most apps functioning acceptably, but formatting issues are still sadly common, with buttons covered by an immovable keyboard being the worst offender. For casual work the OnePlus Pad 3 and the keyboard case is fine, but I wouldn’t want to use it all the time, or for anything much more complex than emails and documents.

OnePlus Pad 3: battery and charging

The OnePlus 3 Pad is big, and it houses a big battery. It’s a 12,140mAh cell, which is twice what you’ll find in the OnePlus 13. OnePlus promises it’ll deliver 18 hours of video playback, and also last for at least 60 days on standby, so it’s going to be ready to use even if you leave it alone for a while.

During general use the battery has lasted for three to four days on a single charge, using it connected to Wi-Fi for video and work. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is power efficient, and a 30-minute YouTube video takes 5%, while a 20-minute benchmarking stress test replicating high-end gameplay takes 10%.

It’s recharged using a USB-C cable and supports OnePlus’s SuperVOOC fast charging speeds. I used an Anker Prime charging station to recharge it in about 95 minutes, meeting the company’s estimate of 92 minutes The OnePlus Pad 3’s battery, standby, and charging features make it an excellent buy.

OnePlus Pad 3: price and availability

The OnePlus Pad 3 costs 529 British pounds for the 12GB/256GB model, or 699 pounds for the 16GB/512GB version. It’s worth noting the RAM is LPDDR5X in the 12GB OnePlus Pad 3, and LPDDR5T RAM, potentially making it slightly faster and more power efficient. The keyboard accessory costs 169 pounds, and the stylus is 99 pounds. The OnePlus Pad 3 will be available from June 19.

The price has crept up since the OnePlus Pad 2, and is now close to the price of an 11-inch Apple iPad Air, but still cheaper than the 13-inch model. Interestingly, it’s the same price as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, but has a far more impressive spec sheet, making Samsung’s most recent Android tablet look like poor value next to it.

Should you buy the OnePlus Pad 3?

The OnePlus Pad 3’s massive screen makes it a joy for video, and even the slightly tinny speakers can’t ruin the experience. The battery lasts for ages, whether you use it or not, and the keyboard is very pleasant to type on. OnePlus’s multitasking features make up for some of Android’s shortcomings on a tablet, and the company will support the software for three years, meaning it’ll last for a good while.

However, it’s much too big to use comfortably out of the house, and an 11-inch tablet is far more versatile. The price also puts it in direct competition with the excellent 11-inch Apple iPad Air, and size isn’t the big selling point OnePlus will tell you it is, depending on what you want to do with the tablet. But put against the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, it’s a much better value purchase.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is a solid Android tablet we recommend, but it’s not very exciting, and for all its size and power, doesn’t really do much to push Android tablets forward. It’s not a criticism, but more to make sure we set your expectations correctly.