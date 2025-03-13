 Skip to main content
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro could take on iPad Pro, as new specs surface

OnePlus Stylo 2 and OnePlus Pad 2.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for a high-performance tablet, you have two options: the Apple iPad Pro or the upcoming OnePlus Pad 2 Pro. The latter is expected to launch as a beefier version of the OnePlus Pad 2 in just a few weeks. If the leaked specifications prove accurate, this new device could become the most powerful Android tablet to date.

According to the leaker Digital Chat Station (via Android Headlines), the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is anticipated to feature a 13.2-inch LCD with a 3.4K resolution. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the same processor used in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the OnePlus 13. Additionally, the tablet is expected to come with 16GB of RAM and offer storage options of up to 1 TB.

The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is also expected to have a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Furthermore, while the new tablet is anticipated to include a substantial 10,000mAh battery, it is unclear whether it will support 67W or 80W wired charging. Notably, wireless charging is not expected to be included, which may not come as a surprise.

The OnePlus Pad Pro was launched in June and also boasts impressive specs. It features a large 12.1-inch LCD screen with a high-resolution display and a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering a smooth and vibrant visual experience. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which offers various memory configurations, including ample RAM and storage options.

The OnePlus Pad Pro also has a 9510 mAh battery that supports fast charging, allowing for extended usage. It includes a 13-megapixel front and an 8-megapixel camera for photography and video calls. The device operates on ColorOS, which is based on Android and comes with features like Dolby Atmos quad speakers to enhance the audio experience.

No doubt, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will launch in China first, with an international release to follow.

