OnePlus’ pocket rocket incoming after 13T appears in another leak

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus Watch 3.
OnePlus announced its flagship OnePlus 13 series at the beginning of the year with the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R both arriving around the same time. There’s another model that is set to join the series that keeps popping up in rumours however, and that’s the OnePlus 13T.

The Chinese company previously confirmed this week that the device exists and that it will be called the OnePlus 13T, so we know it is coming. OnePlus has also described it at as “small and powerful device” and said it would debut in China later in April. 

In the latest leak, the OnePlus 13T under the model number PKX110 has gained China’s MIIT certification according to MySmartPrice, supporting its impending launch. The certification didn’t detail any extra specifications but there have been several rumours flying around about this device so we have a good idea as to what we might be able to expect. 

Related

What specs might the OnePlus 13T have?

Previous rumours have seen the device appear on AnTuTu with a total benchmark score of over 3 million, suggesting its overall performance will be impressive. That benchmarked model is said to have featured 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the chipset is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite

The AnTuTu listing also suggested the OnePlus 13T will come with a 120Hz display and run Android 15. Other rumours have claimed the device will have a 6.31-inch OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor, while its metal and glass design is said to weigh 185g, making it pretty light. 

Elsewhere, there is said to be a huge 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging, while the camera make up is said to consist of a 50-megapixel main snapper and 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. Reports claim it could be priced under 4,000 RMB, which is around $550. For context, the OnePlus 13 costs $900 so this device could be nearly half the price, as well as cheaper than the excellent OnePlus 13R that costs around $600.

For now, none of the OnePlus 13T’s specs are confirmed, nor is the price. We know it’s coming to China soon, but when or if it will arrive in the US remains to be seen at the moment.

