OnePlus Watch 3 delayed because of embarrassing typo on rear

If you’ve been excited to get your hands on the OnePlus Watch 3, you’ll have to wait a bit longer because of an unexpected issue. The initial units of this well-reviewed smartwatch, which were scheduled to be released today, contain a typo that needs to be fixed before they can be sold.

According to a press release from OnePlus, these early units have “Meda in China” printed on the back of the watch case instead of “Made in China.” As a result of this error, the watch will not be available for sale until sometime in April.

We have already reviewed the OnePlus Watch 3, which offers several upgrades over its predecessor, the Watch 2. Our review unit has the “Meda in China” printing error on the back.

Recommended Videos

The Watch 3 features a more premium appearance, with a titanium alloy bezel and a slightly larger case size of 46.6mm compared to the previous model’s 46mm. It is also marginally thinner and equipped with an upgraded LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2200 nits. It also includes a functional rotating crown, making navigation and interaction with the software easier.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The new watch also features an upgraded PPG module and LED design that enhance heart rate accuracy. Additionally, it includes a new “360 Mind and Body” feature for comprehensive health insights.

It is unlikely that the “Mede in China” units of the Watch 3 will ever be released, and it remains uncertain how many of them exist. Will they eventually appear on eBay at exorbitant prices? Stay tuned.

The $329 Watch 3 remains available for pre-order through the OnePlus website. The company is offering a $50 discount. This discount pre-dates the delay announcement.