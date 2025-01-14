 Skip to main content
The OnePlus Watch 3 might get this crucial feature before the Apple Watch

Someone wearing the OnePlus Watch 2.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Despite launching the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R last week, OnePlus and parent company Oppo are already gearing up for another release in February. At this event, OnePlus could launch the OnePlus Open 2 and the OnePlus Watch 3. While unofficial leaks about these devices are ramapnt, a recent official teaser indicates the OnePlus Watch 3 might also get blood pressure monitoring.

The teaser comes from Zhou Yibao, a product manager at OnePlus’ parent company, Oppo. In a post on Chinese social media site Weibo, Yibao shared a look at the upcoming Oppo Watch X2, which is highly likely to be rebranded as the OnePlus Watch 3. While the post explicitly mentions that the Watch X2 will detect unusual fluctuations in blood pressure, an image attached to the post shows blood pressure trends over a fortnight, with a duration that indicates the risk of hypertension.

Oppo watch x2 oneplus watch 3 blood pressure monitor.
Original (left) blood pressure monitoring versus a machine-translated version of a BP monitoring UI on the Oppo Watch X2, aka OnePlus Watch 3. Oppo/Weibo

Additionally, this is also our first official look at the Oppo Watch X2 and, therefore, the OnePlus Watch 3. Although the watch’s body is shielded in plastic cladding, the photo reveals the button placement and the new pattern on the circular crown. The pattern on the straps matches that of the previous generation.

Notably, the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 are also speculated to feature blood pressure monitoring. However, Oppo and, consequently, OnePlus, are likely to deliver the feature several months earlier. Meanwhile, Samsung has been offering blood pressure monitoring for the last four generations of the Galaxy Watch, but it requires initial calibration using an external medical-grade BP monitor. We suspect the same could be the case with these other watches.

The OnePlus Watch 2 — also available as the Oppo Watch X in certain markets — was the company’s first Wear OS smartwatch, and its key highlights included a premium and sturdy stainless steel design and a proclaimed week-long battery. Despite pricing that would compete with the Galaxy Watch 6 at the time (and later the Watch 7), OnePlus skipped out on crucial features such as cellular connectivity and an electrocardiogram (ECG). Additionally, the circular crown on the OnePlus Watch 2 was non-functional and only worked as a push button despite its appearance.

The back of the OnePlus Watch 2.
The OnePlus Watch 2 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

OnePlus and Oppo appear to have patched some of these issues, and the upcoming generation of smartwatches are expected to come with an ECG — alongside blood pressure monitoring and a rotating crown button. While cellular connectivity has yet to be confirmed for models to be released outside China, another leak previously suggested the Watch 3 would come with an even bigger battery than the previous generation.

Unlike Oppo, OnePlus has yet to officially speak of either the Watch 3 or the Open 2, and the launch dates have yet to be announced. While the ambiguous rumor indicates the launch could be anytime in the first quarter of 2025, we have yet to hear a more concrete details. While there aren’t such rumors for Oppo yet, OnePlus could launch a regular Watch 3 and a Watch 3 Pro, and we are unsure which would be a rebranded Oppo Watch X2.

