Will OnePlus release a new OnePlus X model after the OnePlus 6?

According to a rather suspect leak on tech website TechPP, Android success story OnePlus might be looking to reach back into the budget market, following the release of the OnePlus 6.

We’ll be completely frank with you before we start the rundown — TechPP isn’t a well-known source of leaks, and the details of the story are a bit wonky, too. According to “Tech Auntyji”, a nice man said that OnePlus are looking to reinvigorate its OnePlus X brand, bringing a new lower priced OnePlus model to help cement itself into the Indian market. The phone would essentially be comprised of leftover parts from the OnePlus 5, with a 5.5-inch AMOLED display running a 16:9 aspect ratio resolution, powered by the Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and having two storage variants of 32GB and 64GB. This will all be powered by a 3,000mAh battery, and will feature a similar camera suite to the OnePlus 5, including an optical zoom.

But if you were worrying it might be the exact same phone as the OnePlus 5, then don’t worry too much. There might be some changes to the outside though, with the possibly named “OnePlus X2” coming in glass and sandstone variants, and it will also likely come with OnePlus’s new Face Unlock feature, thanks to a front-facing 16-megapixel camera. TechPP estimates this device will be in the Rs 15,000-17,000 price range — so roughly $250, or 200 British pounds — putting it firmly into competition with phones like the Honor 7X, or the HTC U11 Life.

There do seem to be some conflicting rumors that TechPP addresses — other reports claim the phone will come with a 5.2-inch display, and will sport an 8MP camera on the front, rather than the 16MP. Obviously it’s hard to comment on the validity of these claims since, well, the original rumors are unfounded as well. And you’d be right to be skeptical — OnePlus big man and co-founder Carl Pei has addressed the rumors on Twitter with a brief and healthy “nope.”

So while the idea of a OnePlus 5 rehash for the budget market was nice while it lasted, it seems that these rumors are just that. Rumors. Still, we’re on the edge of our seats waiting for the OnePlus 6, so we’re not too worried about the lack of a new budget OnePlus X.