Ideal for reading and browsing: This 7-inch Android tablet is $49 today

While are some powerful tablets in the market that are designed to tackle challenging tasks like editing multimedia content, you don’t need to shell out for them if you’re only planning to use the device for simple activities like reading e-books and browsing websites. For these purposes, you’re better off with something like the Onn. 7-inch tablet. Its 32GB model is down to a very cheap price of $49 from Walmart following a $10 discount on its original price of $59, but probably not for long because tablet deals this affordable usually sell out quickly. Buy it now if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Onn. 7-inch tablet

Onn., which is offering very affordable TV deals, is also in the mobile device space with the Onn. 7-inch tablet. It comes with a 7-inch screen featuring 1024 x 600 resolution, which is clear and bright enough for surfing the internet and for watching streaming shows, and a battery life of up to 10 hours so it will be a reliable companion if you’re always on the go. The Onn. 7-inch tablet only offers 32GB of onboard storage but you can get more space through its microSD slot, and it packs a 2MP front-facing camera and a 2 MP rear-facing camera.

The Onn. 7-inch tablet isn’t going to challenge the performance of the best tablets with its 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM, but it still runs smooth because it’s powered by Android 11 Go out of the box. This version of Android 11 is optimized for budget mobile devices with less than 3GB of RAM, running lighter and saving data to get as much as speed as possible from low-end hardware.

If you want to buy a new tablet for basic functions, you can’t go wrong with the Onn. 7-inch tablet, especially since its 32GB model can be your for just $49. Walmart’s $10 discount on its sticker price of $59 isn’t going to last forever though — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so there’s no time to waste if you’re interested in this affordable device. Add the Onn. 7-inch tablet to your cart and check out immediately if you think the Onn. 7-inch tablet is perfect for you, in terms of your needs and budget.

