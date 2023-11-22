 Skip to main content
This popular budget Android tablet is only $29 for Black Friday

One of the best Black Friday deals for anyone seeking an inexpensive tablet comes from Walmart. While usually you’d expect to pay hundreds of dollars for a tablet, right now, you can buy the Onn. 7-inch tablet for just $29. It usually costs $59 so you’re saving $30 off the regular price. It won’t be the fastest of tablets around but if you just need something simple to entertain the kids or for occasional use, it’s a reliable choice. Let’s take a look at exactly what it offers before you tap the buy button on one of the best Black Friday tablet deals.

Why you should buy the Onn. 7-inch tablet

You may not be getting one of the best Android tablets but you’re certainly getting good value with the Onn. 7-inch tablet. It has a 2GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage can be expanded via the microSD slot if you need more room. It also has a 7-inch LCD touchscreen with 1024 x 600 resolution. While this is simple stuff, it does mean you can get things done via the Android 11 operating system or you can entertain your kids with games.

The Onn. 7-inch tablet has Google Kids Space installed so it’s all good to go for younger members of your family. There’s also a basic 2MP front-facing camera along with a 2MP rear-facing camera if you want to let them take some snaps on your travels. Up to 10 hours of battery life manages to rival some of the best tablets so everyone will be entertained for the right length of time, no matter how long you’re traveling for. Ideally suited to entertain from time to time, the Onn. 7-inch tablet works well as an introduction to the tablet world, while remaining highly affordable.

Usually priced at $59, you can buy the Onn. 7-inch tablet for $29 for a limited time only at Walmart. One of its Black Friday deals, it won’t stick around at this price for long given the substantial discount involved. Tap the button below now if you’re keen to buy so you avoid missing out on the huge saving.

