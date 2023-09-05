Perfect for reading and browsing, this 7-inch tablet is discounted to $49

Some tablet deals slash the prices of high-end models, but some make already affordable options even cheaper. Here’s an example of the latter — the Onn 7-inch tablet, originally priced at $59, is down even further to just $49. The $10 in savings isn’t much, but you might as well take it if you’re only planning to get a tablet for basic functions. There’s a chance that stocks run out quick though, so you’ll have to proceed with the purchase quickly if you think this is perfect as your next device.

Why you should buy the Onn 7-inch tablet

The best tablets will let you do practically anything — including edit video files, multitask between apps, and play demanding video games — but why spend so much when all you’ll be doing are simple activities like reading e-books, browsing the internet, and watching streaming shows? The affordable but dependable Onn 7-inch tablet may already be enough for you, with its 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM. It’s also equipped with a 7-inch LCD touchscreen with 1024 x 600 resolution, which isn’t the sharpest display but still decent considering the tablet’s price.

The Onn 7-inch tablet runs on the Android 11 Go edition, an operating system that’s designed for entry-level devices to launch apps faster despite low-end components. You’ll be able to install your favorite Android apps on the tablet’s 32GB of storage, which you can expand through its microSD slot if you need extra space. The Onn 7-inch tablet can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and it’s equipped with a 2MP camera both at the front for video calls and at the back for taking photos.

If you manage your expectations, the Onn 7-inch tablet will be a valuable addition to your arsenal of mobile devices as a device for carrying out everyday tasks, especially since you can currently get it for just $49 from Walmart. The $10 discount on its sticker price of $59 isn’t eye-popping, but nobody should be turning away savings these days. Add the Onn 7-inch tablet to your cart and proceed with the transaction as soon as possible, as there’s a risk that the device will already be sold out if you delay your purchase to tomorrow.

