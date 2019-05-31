Digital Trends
Mobile

Download speed rises in the U.S., but it’s still slow compared to South Korea’s

Christian de Looper
By

We’re heading into a world of 5G connectivity, but as we do, it’s important not to forget about 4G. After all, LTE is expected to play a big role in mobile connectivity, even in a world with 5G, due largely to what is expected to be a slow nationwide rollout and the physical limitations of 5G tech. OpenSignal has published a new report on the mobile experience in a pre-5G world, noting that download speeds have seriously improved over the past year, but that there’s still a lot of room for improvement.

Importantly, OpenSignal says that download speeds in the U.S. have risen more than 4Mbps over the past year — in the first quarter of 2018, download speeds sat at 17Mbps, while a year later they rose to 21.3Mbps. Of course, speeds range a lot depending on location — New Jersey achieved the fastest speeds, with 32.9Mbps, while Mississippi was slowest, coming in at 12.1Mbps. The likes of New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Minnesota all also ranked pretty high.

Interestingly, it didn’t seem like a location’s closeness to tech impacted download speeds. California ranked 19th in download speed, despite being home to Silicon Valley. Washington came in at 16th, despite being home to Amazon and Microsoft.

Because of that, perhaps more important than state metrics are city metrics. As noted by OpenSignal, new tech normally rolls out to cities, not states — most of the major carriers have rolled out 5G to at least a few cities in the U.S. so far, with more expected in the next year. When it comes to the top cities in the U.S., Cleveland is the winner, coming in at 32.8Mbps, with Minneapolis and New York closely following.

Of course, a great internet connection isn’t only about download speeds. Latency is important too, as it makes for a much more responsive network. As things like cars get connected, latency will become more important — if there’s lag, it could delay cars being able to make decisions, which could lead to an accident. According to OpenSignal, latency today ranges from 44.1 milliseconds to 66.4ms; 5G is aimed at reducing latency to 1ms in the carriers’ core network, which is far more responsive.

OpenSignal also released its global report, noting that the U.S. ranked 30th in network speed, with its average of 21.3Mpbs. That makes it a slowpoke compared with South Korea’s 52.4Mbp. The U.S. ranks 5th in 4G availability, thanks to the fact that consumers have access to 4G networks 93 percent of the time.

As we head into a world of 5G, it’s expected that these figures will change significantly — though only time will tell if the rankings change.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: News, features, and rumors
Garmin fenix 5X review wrist close up
Health & Fitness

Amazon slashes prices on the entire line of Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches

Amazon slashed prices on Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches for Father's Day. With its location, fitness and activity tracking, connectivity, and music features, Garmin's Fenix 5 lineup lets you mix and match colors, face sizes, and materials.
Posted By Bruce Brown
moto z4
Mobile

Moto Z4 vs. Google Pixel 3a XL: Which midrange Android is worth your $500?

If you're like a look at how the Moto Z4 measures up against the Google Pixel 3a XL, then we have a comparison for you right here. Find out what sets these Android phones apart and which is better as we dive into specifics to pick a winner.
Posted By Simon Hill
Deals

Get the awesome Apple iPhone X from NewEgg for more than $200 off

Looking to upgrade your iPhone? Newegg is offering a fabulous open-box deal on the iPhone X 64GB that you may want to consider. The premier smartphone is currently offered at $673, a huge drop from its normal price of $900.
Posted By Alan Francisco
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint's 5G network goes live in Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, and Atlanta

Sprint is building its next-gen 5G network in preparation for a rollout this year, but it's taking a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Shopping for plans on Sprint? We break down the carrier’s options

Sprint recently introduced three new data plans to its roster -- Unlimited Basic , Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Premium. Here, we break down your options to help you decide which one is best for you and your family.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
moto z4
Mobile

Moto Z4 vs. Moto Z3 vs. Moto Z2 Force: Is the newest Moto Z the best Moto Z?

The Moto Z4 has been announced, and it comes with the same Moto Mods as previous Moto Z flagships, which means it's up against them when you're looking to invest in a Moto flagship. Which one is best for you?
Posted By Mark Jansen
test sprint 5g lg v50 thinq htc hub dsc 0083 cropped
Mobile

We tested Sprint’s 5G. It might not be worth an upgrade yet

Sprint has launched its 5G network, and its CEO is calling it the largest initial coverage footprint in the country. We flew down to Dallas to test it out using LG’s V50 ThinQ and HTC’s 5G Hub, both of which will be available May 31…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Apple AirPods
Home Theater

How to use Apple’s truly wireless AirPods with every device you own

Apple's truly wireless AirPods make listening to music and making calls a breeze thanks to their wire-free design and Siri compatibility, but is that all they can do? Here's a comprehensive guide to using these wireless earbuds.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Beats Solo3 Wireless
Deals

Pick up a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for 50% off

Despite their premium price tags, these bass-heavy cans are hot for a reason, and if you’re in for a pair, then now’s your chance: ITechDeals has the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on sale for 50% off right now for a limited time only.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google maps expands speed limit and camera feature globally
Cars

Google Maps’ Waze-like speed-camera feature rolls into 40 more countries

After a limited launch earlier this year, Google Maps has expanded a feature that shows drivers the location of speed cameras, as well as information on speed limits. Motorists in more than 40 countries can now access the data.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Share your food and leftovers with the OLIO app
Mobile

Love eating out? Google Maps offers a new way to find a menu’s popular dishes

Finding the most popular dishes at a restaurant has never been easier thanks to a new Google Maps feature that uses A.I. to find the best nosh. It needs customer participation though, so carry on snapping all those food photos.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
BlackBerry Key2 LE Hands On
Mobile

The BlackBerry Key2 LE is back home at Verizon, but only for business types

The BlackBerry Key2 LE is the phone for businesses that want the BlackBerry experience, without the big bills attached to buying the regular Key2. Here's everything you need to know about the phone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
note 9 using camera
Mobile

The horror: Galaxy Note 10 may not have physical buttons or a headphone jack

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range was only just revealed, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 just yet, but we do have a few details.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
BlackBerry Key2 LE review
Mobile

Sorry BlackBerry fans, the BBM app for Android and iOS dies on May 31

The BlackBerry Messenger app, better known as BBM, for Android and iOS is shutting down, nearly six years after it launched. The consumer version of the messaging service will stop operating on May 31
Posted By Andy Boxall, Aaron Mamiit