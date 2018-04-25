The new Opera Touch mobile web browser emphasizes single-handed browsing

Share

Opera wants to make the mobile browsing experience a little smoother. The company launched a new mobile web browser called Opera Touch, which aims to take the mobile browsing experience and make it a whole lot easier.

Opera designed Touch to be easily usable with one hand only — and that is where the inspiration came from for a lot of the browser’s experience. For example, Opera has added a so-called “Fast Action” button at the bottom of the screen, which allows users to access the browser’s features with only their thumb.

”This means that, unlike in most other browsers, you can more easily browse and search the web when on the move,” Opera product manager Maciej Kocemba said in a statement.

Opera has added a few other features to make using the browser easy — and those features are aimed at being quick and super easy to use. For example, when you launch Opera, the browser will be immediately ready to search, with the keyboard activated and the search bar in use. The browser, as you would expect in 2018, also supports voice search, and QR codes.

Of course, Opera Touch is not the only new product from Opera. The company also launched an updated version of its desktop browser, which is aimed at seamlessly connecting the mobile and desktop browsing experience. To that end, Opera has allowed for connectivity between the mobile and desktop browser without the need to even log in. To connect the browsers, all you really have to do is scan the appropriate QR code using Opera Touch on your phone, which establishes a connection — that Opera calls Opera Flow. Whenever something is added to Opera Flow on one device, it will be added to the other, too. The connection is encrypted, so if you are worried about security, you don’t need to be with Flow.

It will be interesting to see if features like this can be helpful for customers. Companies have been trying for a while to easily sync the web browsing experience between multiple devices, but we are not sure that Opera Flow is the solution.