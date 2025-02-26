 Skip to main content
Oppo is lining up an iPhone Air and S25 Slim rival

The rumors are probably true: Oppo is set to release another phone in its Find X8 series: the Find X8 Mini. An Oppo representative on Weibo has seemingly confirmed that a brand new “ultra-thin, small-screen flagship” will be launched alongside the Find X8 Ultra sometime in April. Unless we hear otherwise, this is likely the Find X8 Mini that has been speculated about for several months.

In November, known leaker Digital Chat Station said Oppo was preparing a new, thinner flagship model separate from the 2024 Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. A few months later, the same leaker released what could be a list of specs to expect on the phone.

The Find X8 Mini is said to feature a 6.3-inch OLED screen with very narrow bezels and a resolution of 1216×2640. If these specifications are accurate, it would be comparable to the Google Pixel 9 Pro and noticeably smaller than the Find X8 Pro, which has a 6.78-inch display. Additionally, the Find X8 Mini is expected to feature a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, though the specifications of its front-facing camera aren’t yet known.

We anticipate that the Find X8 Ultra will feature a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Additionally, it is expected to be equipped with a Hasselblad camera system, which is rumored to include a quad-camera setup consisting of a 50MP 1-inch main sensor, dual 50MP periscope telephoto lenses, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor.

The Oppo Find X8 Mini is likely to be positioned to compete with two other thin phones set to launch this year: the Apple iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Oppo is experiencing exciting times, a brand we love at Digital Trends. The Find X8 and Find X8 Pro received positive reviews late last year and we can’t wait to look at the incoming Find X8 Ultra and Find X8 Mini in the coming weeks. As we hear more information about these handsets, we’ll let you know.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
