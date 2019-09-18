Phone charging speeds have nearly doubled in the last year or two. But China-based phone maker Oppo — which has stayed pretty much at the forefront of this race — is raising the bar even further.

Oppo announced its latest generation of SuperVOOC-branded charging tech on Tuesday, and the company claims it can charge a 4000mAh battery from 0% to 100% in 30 minutes. The method — which was first demoed in a tweet by Oppo’s Vice President — is capable of conducting a staggering 65 watts of power into compatible phones.

In comparison, the new iPhone 11 Pro supports a maximum of 18W and can reach 50 percent charge in about half an hour. On the other hand, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ needs a little over an hour to charge completely through the bundled 25W adapter. The latter is officially compatible with 45W but it hasn’t been put through a real-world test yet.

After a lot of anticipation about 65W SuperVOOC, let me show you how fast it really is! ???? pic.twitter.com/p1UHi18v6Q — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) September 17, 2019

“VOOC Flash Charge technology has reshaped the way people view charging and allowed Oppo to bring the ultimate charging experience to more than 145 million users worldwide to date,” said Zhang Jialiang, head of Oppo’s flash charge team, in a statement. “In the future, Oppo will continue upgrading VOOC, SuperVOOC and Wireless VOOC to meet user needs in various scenarios.”

To ensure cables and adapters can channel all that power without burning up, Oppo says it has integrated multiple safety measures as electricity makes its way from a power outlet to your phone, including at the phone’s charging port. The SuperVOOC charger is expected to debut on Oppo’s forthcoming flagship phone, the Reno Ace, next month in China.

Oppo’s charging tech has always remained in-house and hence, will largely have limited availability, especially in the United States. However, if history is any indication, it is possible OnePlus might borrow the SuperVOOC 65W charger for its future phones — which usually have a far bigger presence outside of China. It’s worth noting that OnePlus’ Dash Charging itself is based on Oppo’s VOOC technology. For the uninitiated, OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo belong to the same parent conglomerate called BBK Electronics.

Alongside the 65W standard, Oppo has introduced a faster wireless charging system as well. The upgraded mechanism can beam 30W power — 10W more than Samsung’s Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and juice up a 4000mAh battery in nearly 80 minutes. There’s also a new VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Technology that features an output of 30W and will launch with the Oppo K5 smartphone.

