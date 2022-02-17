Camera fans, get ready for the Oppo Find X5 on February 24

The next big smartphone release from Oppo is coming on February 24. The company has confirmed the Find X5 series will be revealed at 11 a.m. GMT on that day, which is 6 a.m. ET and 3 a.m. PT, so those not in the U.K. will need to be up bright and early to catch the announcement event when it streams live on YouTube.

Oppo’s early warning also officially tells us the name of its next flagship phones, the Find X5. The phones will follow the Find X3 series, released in early 2021. It seems Oppo has decided to avoid the number four, likely due to it being considered bad luck in China. Although we don’t know how many phones will make up the Find X5 series, expect a standard Find X5 to join the Find X5 Pro, and probably a Find X5 Lite.

We know the Find X5 Pro will arrive because Oppo has stated it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and the camera will make use of its new MariSilicon X Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The Find X5 Pro’s camera will also be the first to take advantage of Oppo’s recently announced partnership with camera expert Hasselblad. On the software side, Oppo says the Find X5 series will use a new version of ColorOS, which will probably be built over Android 12.

It has also given us a peak at the design of the Find X5 Pro in a teaser image. The camera module houses two large cameras and two small sensors, plus a flash unit. It uses the same attractive, smooth housing seen on the Find X3 Pro, but this time with an irregularly shaped glazed section on top. The image shows a white and a black version of the phone.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro was one of the highlights of 2021, standing out due to its use of the same camera for main and wide-angle duties, resulting in consistent visuals regardless of which one you used. It has given the Find X5 a high bar to reach, and we’re excited to see what the MariSilicon X brings to the overall camera experience.

Don’t worry if you won’t be up early enough to see the live announcement, we’ll have all the news ready on February 24.

