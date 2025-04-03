 Skip to main content
OPPO Find X8 Ultra’s to include ‘innovative’ camera system update

The back of the Oppo Find X8 Pro in a hand
Shot on Find X8 Pro Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

OPPO is expected to launch new phones in its Find X8 series on Thursday, April 10. Ahead of the official announcement, it’s teasing the upcoming Find X8 Ultra camera specifications, which are impressive on paper.

From a hardware perspective, the OPPO Find X8 Ultra will feature a five-camera system, which includes four main sensors arranged in a circular layout, along with an additional spectral image sensor. The main camera setup consists of a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 main sensor, a Sony IMX882 ultra-wide camera, a Sony IMX906 3x telephoto camera, and a Sony IMX882 6x periscope telephoto lens. This configuration will provide variable focal lengths of 15mm, 23mm, 70mm, and 135mm.

The Find X8 Ultra is set to make headlines thanks to its innovative software. It will be OPPO’s first phone equipped with Lumo, the company’s new image engine specifically designed for portrait photography. This technology combines advanced hardware and software to enhance image quality, especially in challenging lighting conditions.

A standout feature of Lumo is its Danyan original color lens technology. This technology utilizes zone-specific color temperature sensing, which helps achieve more natural skin tones, even in challenging environments like low light or complex lighting situations.

Lumo imaging technology will not be exclusive to the Find X8 Ultra; it is also expected to be featured in the upcoming Find X8s and Find X8s+, both of which are scheduled for launch next week. The new technology is OPPO’s latest innovation in smartphone camera technology, establishing it as a rival to mobile imaging systems from brands like Vivo, Xiaomi, and Huawei.

After next week, the Find X8 series will consist of the Find X8, Find X8 Pro, Find X8s, Find X8s+, and Find X8 Ultra. OPPO typically launches its phones in China first, followed by a global rollout, and we can expect the same pattern for this upcoming series.

